Daily news update: Load shedding ‘deliberately created’, Cele to fork out R3.3m, Nhlanhla Lux sentenced

In today’s daily news update: Thabo Mbeki said Eskom “deliberately created load shedding”. He also blamed black economic empowerment for the problems at Kusile power station.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court instructed Police Minister Bheki Cele to fork out R3.36 million in damages to Mdunyiswa Mtolo.

Today’s weather is packed with coastal challenges and chilling forecasts…

Load shedding ‘deliberate’

Former president Thabo Mbeki has made explosive allegations about Eskom, including that the power utility’s management deliberately caused an electricity crisis and load shedding.

The former statesman was speaking during a dialogue at Unisa on Thursday night, hosted by the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs.

Picture File: Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Masi Losi

Mbeki said the first time South Africa experienced a national electricity shutdown was in January 2008.

VIEW OF THE WEEK: Brics friends

Kyle Zeeman writes: “I once had a friend who if I needed something I would just call. Another who would invite me over to smoke zol. And a third friend who seemed to do nothing at all.

Six countries including two African countries have made the cut to join Brics. Picture: GCIS

“Can you guess which of these is most like South Africa? South Africa now has six more Brics friends than we had at the start of the week.

“An expanded band that will again test South Africa’s non-alignment stance that has many on the international stage scratching their heads.”

Cele to fork out R3.3m

The disturbing nature of our country’s police detention system has been thrust in the spotlight once again with the case of an assistant boilermaker who was maliciously detained and denied bail without an “iota of evidence” for nearly three years.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s office has been ordered to pay R3.36 million to a man who was wrongfully arrested and unlawfully detained for nearly three years. Photo: Michel Bega

On Wednesday, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, in Pietermaritzburg, instructed Police Minister Bheki Cele to fork out R3.36 million in damages to Mdunyiswa Mtolo.

This week’s order was delivered by Justice Robin Mossop who took over the case after the trial judge, Justice AJ Naidu’s term came to an end.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux sentenced

Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli has been sentenced on one count of housebreaking with intent to steal and another of malicious injury to property.

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini – also known as Ntlantla ‘Lux’ Mohlauli – at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 28 March 2022, for a house breaking case. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Mohlauli appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, where the judgment was handed down.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mohlauli received suspended sentences.

Leopard out and about

The Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment has warned the public of a leopard that is currently on the loose in an around the Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve.

Image: iStock

The community in the vicinity of the Roodeplaat Nature Reserve Dam have been urged not to approach the leopard or try and capture it.

Department spokesperson Andile Gumede said residents should contact the authorities if the leopard is spotted.

