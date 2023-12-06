Daily News update: Government owes service providers R11.1bn, 4 brothers shot at initiation school, Zimbabwean govt says 124 children, not 443, intercepted and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Public Service Commission (PSC) says the late and non-payment of suppliers remains a serious problem and four brothers were shot at an initiation school in Ngcwazi A/A Mntla location in the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare says it is concerned about information released by the Border Management Authority (BMA) on Saturday and the defence in Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ murder case is seeking video footage which implicates her alleged killer.

News Today: 6 December 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms in four provinces, damaging winds in the Northern Cape and extremely high fire danger in three provinces – full weather forecast here.

Unpaid invoices increase – Government owes service providers R11.1 billion, says PSC

The Public Service Commission (PSC) says the late and non-payment of suppliers remains a serious problem which needs to be addressed by government.

The PSC released its quarterly Pulse of the Public Service bulletin in Pretoria on Tuesday. The bulletin covered the period between 1 July and 30 September 2022.

Public Service Commission (PSC) commissioner, Anele Gxoyiya. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Speaking at a Press briefing, PSC commissioner Anele Gxoyiya said service providers were “indeed in trouble”, with the number of national and provincial government departments’ unpaid invoices standing at 117 158.

Three dead as four brothers shot at Eastern Cape initiation school

Four brothers were shot at an initiation school in Ngcwazi A/A Mntla location in the Eastern Cape during the early hours of Tuesday. Three of them died.

Two of the victims, both aged 18, were initiates. The third, aged 26, was also shot dead although he not participating in the initiation process.

Picture: File Image/ The Witness

The fourth brother, aged 22, sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Zimbabwean govt says 124 children, not 443, intercepted at Beitbridge border post

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare says it is concerned about information released by the Border Management Authority (BMA) on Saturday “alleging” that 443 unaccompanied Zimbabwean children below the age of 8 years were intercepted in South Africa on fears of child trafficking and were handed over to Zimbabwe authorities.

This is because the number of children on their side is not corresponding with the BMA numbers.

Entrance to the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo, 4 April 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“The Ministry would like to advise the nation that during the period 25 November to 3 December 2023, [it] received a total of 124 children (71 boys and 53 girls) who were intercepted and handed over to the department of immigration at Beitbridge border post,” the Zimbabwean Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare said.

Kirsten Kluyts murder: Defence wants video evidence for bail application

The defence in Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ murder case is seeking video footage which implicates her alleged killer.

Bafana Mahungela returned to the dock at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for his second appearance in connection with Kluyts’ murder.

Bafana Makhungela in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 28 November 2023. Picture: X / @JacaNews

On Tuesday, Mahungela’s lawyer, Advocate Itumeleng Masako informed the court the defence would file a formal bail application for his release as he had received “all the necessary vital information” about the case.

‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service

Twelve Apostles Church in Christ’s chief apostle Caesar Nongqunga told Deputy President Paul Mashatile that while the church had no right to call ANC corrupt, it could not reject President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comment on corruption.

Mashatile attended the church’s Thanksgiving service on Sunday, where he had to listen to stinging words from the church leader.

Picture: Screenshot of YouTube video

Nongqunga used Ramaphosa’s 2020 letter to ANC members, where he admitted the ruling party was “accused number 1” of corrupt.

