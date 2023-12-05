Daily News update: Sheriff visits Luthuli House, Electoral Amendment Act, EC gun salute women in court and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Sheriff of the Gauteng High Court rocked up at ANC’s headquarters Luthuli House on Monday morning to demand physical assets from the political party and two Eastern Cape women are facing a string of criminal charges after they were allegedly caught on camera giving a deceased friend a gun salute by firing shots in the air at his funeral.

Meanwhile, despite the ConCourt ruling that the National Assembly’s seat distribution followed the Constitution, one provision of the bill was deemed unconstitutional, and six men were arrested by the JMPD’s Tactical Response and Public Order Policing sections in connection with many robberies and killings that have occurred in Westbury and Eldorado Park.

News Today: 5 December 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, extremely high fire danger and high temperatures exceeding the average maximum as a result of the heatwave, which are expected to persist in multiple provinces – full weather forecast here.

Sheriff visits ANC headquarters Luthuli House to attach assets

The ANC’s R102 million debt to Ezulweni Investments became all too real when the Sheriff of the Gauteng High Court rocked up at Luthuli House on Monday morning to demand physical assets from the political party.

Desks, chairs, laptops, plasma TVs, lounge suites, fridges, microwaves, and couches were listed in a notice of attachment in execution shared on social media.

Headquarters of the ANC, Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD, 4 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

News24 reported that the sheriff left his truck outside while he entered the building. He later came out and drove away without taking anything, though he was legally empowered, and directed, to.

Two Eastern Cape women in court for wounding undertaker during gun salute at funeral

Two Eastern Cape women are facing a string of criminal charges after they were allegedly caught on camera giving a deceased friend a gun salute by firing shots in the air at his funeral just days after he died in a shootout with security cash guards in a cash-in-transit heist.

An undertaker is fighting for his life in hospital after he took a bullet to his upper body at the chaotic 15 October funeral.

Picture: iStock

The funeral of the 30-year-old Simthembile Mkhangeli took place at his ancestral home of Mcetywa Location, outside the rural Eastern Cape town of Tsolo.

ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement

Although the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruled the splitting of seats in the National Assembly was in line with the Constitution, there was one aspect of the law declared invalid.

On Monday, the ConCourt delivered its judgment on the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act.

South Africans cast their votes at the Joburg City Hall voting station on 1 November 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

The Independent Candidates Association of South Africa (ICA) and Build One South Africa (Bosa) approached the ConCourt after the legislation was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April.

Cops nab armed robbers in viral video, two girls found in hideout

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response and the Public Order Policing units have arrested six men linked to several cases of robbery and murders in Westbury and Eldorado Park.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the six men were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Sunday.

Picture: Screenshot of robbery video

On Saturday, the officers received information about suspects who are involved in gang shootings in Westbury, Bosmont and Eldorado Park.

Man wanted by US for conspiracy and other charges denied bail

A 40-year-old Indian national wanted by the United States (US) for various crimes has been denied bail.

Rahul Jaiswal appeared in the Umhlali Periodical Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday where he was remanded into custody following the bail hearing.

Rahul Jaiswal appeared in the Umhlali Periodical Court on Monday. Photo: iStock

PJaiswal was arrested in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, and is wanted by the US on allegations of conspiracy, drug distribution, money laundering, and importing controlled substances.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

