Mpho Mafole murder: Suspect accused of killing Ekurhuleni auditor was out on bail

The 40-year-old man is facing a separate murder charge.

The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Ekurhuleni municipality’s senior auditor, Mpho Mafole, was out on bail at the time of the incident.

Thabani Goodwill Ntshalintshali, 40, appeared briefly in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following his arrest.

He has been linked to Mafole’s killing and is facing a charge of murder.

Mafole, who held the position of Group Divisional Head for Corporate and Forensic Audits at the City of Ekurhuleni, was shot and killed on 30 June while driving on the R23 in Kempton Park, shortly after attending a work meeting.

It is believed that he and his team were probing a large-scale electricity billing scandal that had allegedly cost the municipality more than R2 billion at the time of his death.

A warrant of arrest for a second suspect, identified as Hlanganani Agripper Mncwango, had been issued, according to South African Police Service (Saps).

Mpho Mafole murder case: Suspect in court

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, the state prosecutor revealed that Ntshalintshali has a pending murder case against him.

“No evidence has been led, and the matter has not been set down for trial,” she said.

However, Ntshalintshali’s lawyer confirmed that the trial in the other case is scheduled to begin on 12 August in the same court.

The prosecutor further stated that the state would oppose bail for Ntshalintshali, citing concerns over her potential threat to witnesses.

“The accused is a threat to the community; he has got an outstanding case of murder,”

she said, confirming that he is currently out on bail.

The case has been postponed to 15 August for further investigation.

Phindi Mjonondwane, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, spoke to the media about the accused’s prior case.

The murder was committed in September 2023.

“The deceased person by the name of Bongani Mfihlo died of gunshot wounds; the accused was arrested and later applied for bail.

“He is currently out on bail of R5 000 in that matter hence the state will oppose his release on bail,” Mjonondwane said on Wednesday.

The family of slain Ekurhuleni Chief Forensic Auditor Mpho Mafole is seen at Kempton Park Magistrates Court on 23 July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Ekurhuleni mayor commends police

Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attended the court proceedings.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Xhakaza praised law enforcement for making an arrest.

“[The employees] are encouraged that the arm of the law is actually working.

“I think at this stage what is important is that we give support to the family and that we also give support to the law enforcement agencies,” he said, adding that “the mood in the city is quite positive” as a result.

The mayor also emphasised that Mafole’s murder has been treated as a high-priority matter.

He added the municipality is working to improve employee safety.

“We did indicate that is an area that we need to improve, and I know that there’s been various deployments to ensure that all the guys that are actually involved in the forensic investigations are actually protected.

“It is the time now – we’re releasing financials, all the reports to various agencies, to the Auditor-General, and all the necessary support is being provided,” Xhakaza said.

Earlier, Mafole’s father, Kikilami, told reporters that the family wants to know why his son was killed.

The father explained that he had discussed his son’s transfer from the Auditor General’s office with him.

However, Mafole expressed a strong passion for auditing and believed that by moving to Ekurhuleni, he could improve the auditing process for the benefit of the municipality and its residents.