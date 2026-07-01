In case you missed it: Court rejects Matlala deal | Outrage as Dina Pule returns | 900+ arrested in 30 June protests

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 1 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria has rejected the plea deal entered into by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to renewing the ANC and removing corrupt officials from government.

Furthermore, the majority of 30 June’s anti-illegal immigration marches remained peaceful, even after protesters stretched police resources into the night.

Weather tomorrow: 2 July, 2026

Heavy downpours and disruptive snow have been forecast over parts of the Eastern Cape, with rough winds and seas expected between the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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Court rejects Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala plea deal, says sentence ‘too lenient’

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria has rejected the plea deal entered into by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

On Wednesday, Matlala returned to the court, where magistrate Ignatius Du Preez handed down the judgment.

Du Preez noted that the crimes Matlala is accused of were committed out of greed. He said he was not convinced Matlala entered into a plea deal out of genuine remorse or out of a need to obtain a lesser sentence.

CONTINUE READING: Court rejects Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala plea deal, says sentence ‘too lenient’

Was Zuma looking for funding? Inside his trip to India and meeting with Guptas

Former president Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: X/@MkhontoweSizwex

Former president Jacob Zuma said he believes he now has the “power” and inspiration to win the upcoming local government elections after visiting a Hindu temple in India alongside corruption-accused Ajay Gupta.

Reports suggest that this visit to India was a private trip, which Zuma’s party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party), has refused to comment on. The Citizen has also reached out to MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu about this matter.

But this visit has been widely reported on by India’s major news outlets.

CONTINUE READING: Was Zuma looking for funding? Inside his trip to India and meeting with Guptas

‘There is no renewal’: Ramaphosa under fire for bringing back Dina Pule

Dina Pule during the ANCWL Post 13th National Conference Briefing at Ruth First House on July 25, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Questions are being raised about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to renewing the ANC and removing corrupt officials from government.

This comes after his surprise move on Tuesday to announce the appointment of Dina Pule as the new minister of social development. Pule replaces the ANC Women’s League president, Sisisi Tolashe, who was fired over several scandals, including alleged corruption.

But critics have questioned Ramaphosa’s reasoning for Pule’s appointment after she was sacked from Cabinet in 2013 for corruption, cronyism and maladministration.

CONTINUE READING: ‘There is no renewal’: Ramaphosa under fire for bringing back Dina Pule

ActionSA’s Beaumont jumps deeper into internal DA feud with open letter to Tony Leon

ActionSA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

DA defector and ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont has publicly challenged Resolve Communications Executive Director Tony Leon.

Beaumont penned an open letter to Leon a day after the former DA leader released his own statement on the fallout from a media interview featuring John Steenhuisen.

The former agriculture minister over the weekend stated Leon and his firm had significant political influence and were “pulling strings” in several key areas.

CONTINUE READING: ActionSA’s Beaumont jumps deeper into internal DA feud with open letter to Tony Leon

30 June protests: Over 900 arrests confirmed as government declares operation a success

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Major General Mzikayise Joseph Tyhalisi and Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili brief the media on the June 30 demonstrations at the NCC on 1 July 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The majority of 30 June’s anti-illegal immigration marches remained peaceful, even after protesters stretched police resources into the night.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) chair Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili said this as she gave a briefing on the outcomes of the day of national protest.

Mosikili stated that 120 marches had taken place across the country, with only 12 requiring law enforcement intervention at some stage.

CONTINUE READING: 30 June protests: Over 900 arrests confirmed as government declares operation a success

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Looting arrests at 30 June protests | Leon warns Steenhuisen | July fuel prices drop