In case you missed it: Ramaphosa rejects Third World label | Saps prepares for June 30 | KZN leads voter registrations

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 20 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa used the launch of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Museum to hit back at some in the West who characterise South Africa as a Third World country.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) has met with the Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia on Saturday to outline security measures that will be put in place for the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026 against undocumented foreign nationals.

Furthermore, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said that KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) had the most people sign up on Saturday morning to participate in the elections as it kicked off its voter registration weekend.

Weather tomorrow: 21 June 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for damaging Interior winds, resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, localised damage to settlements, and localised loss of agricultural production is expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and the north-western parts of the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Ramaphosa insists South Africa is not a Third World country

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 16 June 2026. Picture: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the launch of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Museum to hit back at some in the West who characterise South Africa as a Third World country.

He even referenced US President Donald Trump previously labelling South Africa as a “s**thole”.

“People in the Northern Hemisphere always call us a Third World country. One other president once called us a ‘SH’ country and all that,” said Ramaphosa.

The president said South Africa is a developing economy.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa insists South Africa is not a Third World country

Saps gears up for 30 June protest over undocumented foreigners

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia, President Cyril Ramaphosa and acting national police commissioner major General Puleng Dimpane. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The South African Police Service (Saps) has met with the Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, on Saturday to outline security measures that will be put in place for the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026 against undocumented foreign nationals.

A 30 June deadline was set by some groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. Threats have been made that action will be taken against undocumented foreign nationals who are still in the country from 30 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, however, dismissed the June 30 deadline, citing the deliberate use of the immigration debate by some individuals to create disorder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Cachalia expressed satisfaction with the measures put in place by the Saps. The meeting was led by acting police commissioner General Puleng Dimpane.

CONTINUE READING: Saps gears up for 30 June protest over undocumented foreigners

IEC says KZN has most new voter registrations

Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said that KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) had the most people sign up on Saturday morning to participate in the elections as it kicked off its voter registration weekend.

KZN was followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

In the 2024 general election, former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party got the most votes in KZN, but fell short of a 50% majority.

By midday on Saturday, more than 330 000 voter registration applications had been recorded, with just over 30 000 of these done online.

CONTINUE READING: IEC says KZN has most new voter registrations

Three-try Edwill helps 12-try Springboks rout BaaBaas

Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe scorches down the touchline during their match against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

A hattrick from Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe helped the hosts power their way to a 12-try to five 80-31 rout of the invitational Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.

It was a good hit out for the Boks, but both teams’ defences were found wanting on numerous occasions, with a number of exciting tries keeping a solid crowd entertained throughout the encounter.

Various players impressed for the Boks in the match, but along with Van Der Merwe, wing Cheslin Kolbe was probably the other major standout, as he scored a try and slotted nine conversions.

CONTINUE READING: Three-try Edwill helps 12-try Springboks rout BaaBaas

Singer Azana among Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 finalists – See full list

Musician and law student Makhosazana Azana Masango. Picture: Instagram

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) Organisation has announced its 2026 Top 24 finalists.

Singer Azana is among the contestants competing for the national crown this year.

In her May entry video, the BoGogo hitmaker said her advocacy focuses on improving access to education for children in rural areas and townships.

The Miss SA 2026 Top 24 also includes medical doctor and entrepreneur Dr Mankgodi Mampuru, chartered accountant and model Jessica Stewart, attorney and content creator Nompumelelo Maduna, and engineer Thandi Mthombeni, alongside students, entrepreneurs and professionals from across the country.

CONTINUE READING: Singer Azana among Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 finalists – See full list

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Juju supports Dudu | Over 1k Malawian nationals in SA illegally | Sextortion scams rise