In case you missed it: MK party’s vote plan | Jub Jub ‘shocked’ by claims | Good news at pumps

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 22 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes while there are indications that the MK party is struggling to fund its campaign for the upcoming local government elections, an analyst says the party may not need money to gain grassroots support.

Meanwhile, TV presenter and rapper Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has denied all allegations against him, implying there are people who are “trying to put something together” against him.

Furthermore, South African motorists are bracing for one of the steepest fuel price cuts in months, promising long‑awaited relief at the pumps.

Weather tomorrow: 23 June, 2026

Morning fog is expected across most provinces in South Africa on Tuesday, 23 June, along with partly cloudy skies and cool to warm conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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MK party money problems? Here’s how Zuma plans on getting votes

MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

While there are indications that the MK party is struggling to fund its campaign for the upcoming local government elections, an analyst says the party may not need money to gain grassroots support.

The Citizen spoke to some MK party volunteers at a voter registration site in Johannesburg on Saturday. They complained about a lack of resources. This, while other political parties had marquees and campaign material.

This echoes the sentiment of the party’s former spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who told the media on Sunday that it did not even have posters out on the voter registration weekend.

CONTINUE READING: MK party money problems? Here’s how Zuma plans on getting votes

‘A response to fear’: Immigration expert’s grim warning on treatment of undocumented foreigners

Picture: Border Management Authority

An immigration expert has questioned the government’s handling of undocumented foreigners that are being repatriated from the country in massive groups.

Almost more than 10 000 Malawian nationals are being housed at Sherwood Hall in KwaZulu-Natal after being displaced from their homes in the province. Last week, more than 3 000 Malawians were reportedly deported from the country at the Beitbridge border post.

These come amid anti-illegal immigration marches in the country that have sometimes turned volatile and violent, and a deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country by 30 June.

CONTINUE READING: ‘A response to fear’: Immigration expert’s grim warning on treatment of undocumented foreigners

‘It is what it is’: Jub Jub ‘shocked’ by allegations against him

TV host and musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye. Picture: Instagram @official_jubjub

TV presenter and rapper Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has denied all allegations against him, implying there are people who are “trying to put something together” against him.

On Monday, the rapper made his first appearance in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and “pointing anything likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm”.

He was arrested on the East Rand on Sunday, 14 June, after a confrontation with an e-hailing driver and firing shots during a dispute linked to his girlfriend.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It is what it is’: Jub Jub ‘shocked’ by allegations against him

Daughter claims father has dementia after failing to pay him agreed amount for property

Picture: iStock

The Cape Town High Court has ordered the cancellation of a deed of sale concluded between a father and daughter after she breached their agreement.

On 15 February 2022, Reginald Norman Fredericks, a 77-year-old pensioner and sole registered owner of the property in Cape Town, and his daughter, Lauren Lee Fredericks, concluded a written deed of sale in which Reginald undertook to sell the property to her for R650 000. The two had agreed that Lauren would pay the stipulated price upon registration of the transfer of the property into her name.

On 18 May 2022, the deed of transfer was registered in Lauren’s name. However, Reginald said in his court papers that his daughter failed to pay the agreed purchase price, breaching the agreement. Reginald then elected to cancel the agreement and approached the Cape Town High Court to have the deed of sale declared null and void on the grounds that it was induced by fraud.

CONTINUE READING: Daughter claims father has dementia after failing to pay him agreed amount for property

Good news for July fuel prices: Here’s what you need to know

Picture: iStock

South African motorists are bracing for one of the steepest fuel price cuts in months, promising long‑awaited relief at the pumps.

This comes after the United States (US) and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end their conflict in the Middle East, which had put pressure on global oil supplies, particularly amid concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

South Africa was heavily affected by the war, navigating punishing fuel prices that have weighed heavily on businesses, motorists, airlines, and the taxi industry.

CONTINUE READING: Good news for July fuel prices: Here’s what you need to know

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Duduzile doesn’t blame Zuma | DA dissatisfied with Steehuisen’s removal | Councillors murdered