In case you missed it: Electricity tariff hike | Julius Mkhwanazi’s ex testifies | Help plea for ailing Shakes Mashaba

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 23 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, households will face further pressure from 1 July as most municipalities implement their annual tariff increases.

Meanwhile, suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s ex testified about the events surrounding the alleged theft of precious stones worth R14.9 million at the Madlanga commission.

Furthermore, Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile has issued an urgent public plea for support for ailing former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba.

Weather tomorrow: 24 June 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of rough seas between the Northern and the Western Cape, as Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal expect to wake up to morning fog. Showers are expected in parts of the Western and Eastern Cape while cool to cold weather has been forecast for the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s how much more you will be paying for electricity from 1 July

Picture: iStock

As temperatures drop across the country, families are feeling the pinch of higher electricity bills. From 1 July, households will face further pressure as most municipalities implement their annual tariff increases. This follows Eskom’s annual tariff hike for direct customers that came into effect on 1 April.

The City of Cape Town were on the low end of the increase scale, with residents set to pay an extra 7.5% for their electricity.

Johannesburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay received mid-range increase of between 8.63% and 10.09%. Ekurhuleni and Buffalo City are the worst hit, with increases of 12.7% and 14%, respectively.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how much more you will be paying for electricity from 1 July

‘He didn’t pay me back’: Mkhwanazi’s ex claims EMPD chief always asked her for money

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi is seen leaving the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on 9 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer gave a detailed testimony before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, outlining her alleged involvement in the theft of precious stones and a romantic relationship with suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

The officer, known as Witness K, testified via audio link about the events surrounding the alleged theft of precious stones worth R14.9 million from a Killarney residence in 2023.

Only stones valued at approximately R40 000 were later recovered.

The authorities have linked Mkhwanazi, EMPD officers Kersha-Leigh Stols and Aiden McKenzie, as well as private security officer Etienne van der Walt to the incident through CCTV footage.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He didn’t pay me back’: Mkhwanazi’s ex claims EMPD chief always asked her for money

Government official appeals for help for ailing former Bafana coach

Shakes Mashaba is battling with cancer and TB. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile has issued an urgent public plea for support for ailing former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba.

Maile visited Mashaba at his home earlier on Monday morning to offer support and wish him a speedy recovery.

The 75-year-old is battling prostate cancer and tuberculosis (TB).

CONTINUE READING: Government official appeals for help for ailing former Bafana coach

‘Idac is hell-bent to arrest’: Dispute intensifies over Crime Intelligence officials saga

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo testifies before the Madlanga commission on 30 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Tensions between the South African Police Service (Saps) and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) have escalated following a controversial and ultimately aborted attempt to arrest senior Crime Intelligence officials.

Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo, alongside head of analysis and coordination Nozipho Precious Madondo, was instructed to report to the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Thursday, 18 June 2026, in connection with allegations of fraud and corruption.

Despite the directive, Idac did not execute the arrests. The incident has triggered a formal backlash, with the two officials now accusing the anti-corruption body of possible ulterior motives.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Idac is hell-bent to arrest’: Dispute intensifies over Crime Intelligence officials saga

SCA sets aside court order to repatriate former Zambian president Edgar Lungu’s remains

Friends and family bid farewell to former Zambia president Edgar Lungu at Cathedral Of Christ The King Catholic Church in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 25 June 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has delivered a landmark judgment, setting aside a previous order of the Gauteng High Court that granted the Zambian government authority to bury former Zambian president Edgar Lungu.

The SCA on Tuesday overturned the North Gauteng High Court’s judgment handed down last year that authorised the Zambian government to repatriate Lungu’s remains for a state funeral and burial.

The family can now bury Lungu in South Africa, according to his wishes.

CONTINUE READING: SCA sets aside court order to repatriate former Zambian president Edgar Lungu’s remains

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: MK party’s vote plan | Jub Jub ‘shocked’ by claims | Good news at pumps