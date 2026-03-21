In case you missed it: ANC on Iran links | Doja Cat’s SA show dad drama | Stinky bins again in Joburg

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday 21 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the ANC has distanced itself again from claims that it is being funded and supported by Iran.

Meanwhile, you have got to read the response Doja Cat sent to her dad when he, as she claims, told her he couldn’t make her SA show on Friday night.

Furthermore, the dustbin disaster in Joburg continues with dozens of areas set to be collected over the weekend and some only next week.

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Mbalula: They must prove the ANC got money from Iran

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has taken fresh shots at US President Donald Trump and his supporters in South Africa, warning that lies about the country and the party would be challenged.

“They say the ANC has got money from Iran and that Iran paid for South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. We are going to take those druggies to court. No one can abuse the name of the ANC.

“They must prove the ANC got money from Iran,” he said on Saturday.

CONTINUE READING: Mbalula: They must prove the ANC got money from Iran

WATCH: ‘He said that he couldn’t make it’: Doja Cat blasts ‘deadbeat’ dad after SA show

Award-winning singer, Doja Cat. Picture: Supplied

International star Doja Cat has opened up about her father, Mzansi legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini, following her performance in Pretoria on Friday.

The Grammy Award-winning singer put her father on blast in a video posted on TikTok after her show at the SunBet Arena, where she performed as part of the Global Citizen Move Afrika Tour.

She said she had invited her father to attend the show, but he allegedly declined.

“He said that he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp,” she said in a video titled “The Deadbeat Chronicles.”

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: ‘He said that he couldn’t make it’: Doja Cat blasts ‘deadbeat’ dad after SA show

Human rights ‘cannot be outsourced to the government alone’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his Human Rights Day speech on Saturday to call for all South Africans to unite in protecting and providing human rights.

This year’s celebrations come as experts warn that a water crisis, electricity outages, crime and other failures have violated basic human rights enshrined in the constitution.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that progress had been made, but “progress does not erase the truth that too many South Africans still experience the indignity of unemployment, the injustice of inequality, and the daily struggles for basic services”.

CONTINUE READING: Human rights ‘cannot be outsourced to the government alone’ – Ramaphosa

Did your bin not get collected? Here’s when Pikitup may be in your area

Image used for illustration. Picture: Northcliff Melville Times

Johannesburg waste management utility Pikitup has, for the second week in a row, been forced to collect waste over the weekend following service disruptions in several areas of the city this week.

Pikitup’s Randburg and Roodeport depots have been hardest hit by protest action and the partial closure of the Marie Louise landfill site, forcing trucks to travel longer distances to disposal facilities in the south of Johannesburg.

It said on Thursday that the two depots were about “two days behind on their waste collection schedules” and would be collecting over the weekend to clear the backlog.

CONTINUE READING: Did your bin not get collected? Here’s when Pikitup may be in your area

Silky smooth Mazda CX-60 takes fight to Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz

Featuring refined Kodo design, meticulously crafted interiors and breakthrough performance. Picture: Mark Jones

The CX-60 represents the pinnacle of Mazda’s offerings in South Africa, with the 3.3 Takumi Edition Auto being the flagship. The big question we had to answer after spending a week with the car is, would we spend R1 085 100 on it?

Getting the competitor details out the way, at this price, the Mazda CX-60 is a better deal than any premium rival from Audi, BMW, Lexus, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz or Volvo while offering a level of drive and comfort that is more than equal.

CONTINUE READING: Silky smooth Mazda CX-60 takes fight to Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Bafana Bafana away kit | ‘Bring back Tembisa Hospital money’ | R14m romance scam