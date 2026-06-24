In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi grilled on ex claims | 27 groups plan anti-immigration march | GDE delays school reports

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 24 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi faced heavy criticism at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, as officials probed inconsistencies in his testimony – particularly his prior denial of knowing Witness K.

Meanwhile, six days before the announced date of 30 June for the national marches against illegal immigration, the March and March movement and 26 other civil groups are mobilising South Africans to come in their numbers.

Furthermore, the Gauteng Department of Education has announced delays in the issuing of term two report cards after experiencing technical challenges on the South African Schools Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS).

Weather tomorrow: 25 June, 2026

Heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds are expected in parts of the Northern and Western Cape on Thursday, 25 June, with isolated showers and thundershowers forecast across SA. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Let’s not play games’: Mkhwanazi grilled over denial of knowing alleged ex-girlfriend

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 24 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi faced heavy criticism at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, as officials probed inconsistencies in his testimony – particularly his prior denial of knowing Witness K.

Appearing at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, Mkhwanazi was questioned about his alleged connection to a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer known as Witness K, as well as claims of involvement in the theft of precious stones valued at R14.9 million.

The commission heard earlier this week that Mkhwanazi and Witness K, a JMPD VIP protection unit inspector, became romantically involved in late 2022.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Let’s not play games’: Mkhwanazi grilled over denial of knowing alleged ex-girlfriend

NPA mum on Cat Matlala plea deal as Saps-Medicare24 tender case split

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears at Johannesburg High Court on 26 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle

The legal proceedings against tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala have taken a significant turn after his case was officially separated from that of his co-accused in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Following a short court appearance on Wednesday, Matlala is now set to appear independently before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday, 25 June 2026.

This relates to a R228 million contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

CONTINUE READING: NPA mum on Cat Matlala plea deal as Saps-Medicare24 tender case split

‘Govt must reconsider priorities’ – 27 groups mobilise for 30 June anti-illegal immigration marches

Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma briefs the media during a joint address on illegal immigration at Protea Hotel in Midrand on 24 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Six days before the announced date of 30 June for the national marches against illegal immigration, the March and March movement and 26 other civil groups are mobilising South Africans to come in their numbers.

On Wednesday, 24 June, 27 civil organisations held a media briefing and expressed disappointment over the government’s response to the planned marches. Among other issues, the organisations criticised the South African Police Service’s (Saps) reported R600 million bill for security measures on 30 June.

“We want our government to start respecting their bosses, their voters. We want the government to reconsider their priorities. It is interesting that the acting minister of police has dedicated his time to reassure foreign nationals that he will protect them. But not once has he ever assured South Africans that he is going to attend to their concerns.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Govt must reconsider priorities’ – 27 groups mobilise for 30 June anti-illegal immigration marches

Jumpers massacre: Three foreigners arrested after 13 killed, 14 injured

Picture: Gallo Images/Lauren Mulligan

Gauteng police have made a breakthrough in the Jumpers informal settlement massacre, arresting three Lesotho nationals after a mass shooting left 13 people dead and 14 injured earlier this month.

The trio were arrested on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, after the South African Police Service (Saps) Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, mobilised extra resources to work on the case and arrest those responsible for the “barbaric act”.

On 9 June 2026, at least 10 heavily armed individuals entered Jumpers’ informal settlement through two entrances after being dropped off by a Toyota Quantum at a nearby garage. The late-night mass shooting is suspected to be linked to local illegal mining turf wars.

CONTINUE READING: Jumpers massacre: Three foreigners arrested after 13 killed, 14 injured

GDE confirms you won’t be getting your kid’s report this week

Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Education has announced delays in the issuing of term two report cards after experiencing technical challenges on the South African Schools Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS).

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwane said the issues will be resolved in five to seven days at most.

Meanwhile, schools have issued notices to parents, informing them that reports will not be provided until the system is fixed.

CONTINUE READING: GDE confirms you won’t be getting your kid’s report this week

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Electricity tariff hike | Julius Mkhwanazi’s ex testifies | Help plea for ailing Shakes Mashaba