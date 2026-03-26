In case you missed it: Masemola’s day in court | Boks tickets go on sale | Police probe fresh leads in Joshlin Smith case

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 26 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is scheduled to make his court appearance on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Springbok Nations Championship Test matches’ tickets are set to go on sale on 2 April.

Furthermore, police are investigating new claims about the whereabouts of missing child Joshlin Smith.

Weather tomorrow: 27 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe storms bringing flooding and damage across Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s when top cop Fannie Masemola will be in the dock for R360m Saps tender

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The man in charge of making sure people are caught and appear in court, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, will himself stand in the dock next month.

Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Masemola was issued with a court summons on Wednesday, 25 March.

He is scheduled to make his court appearance on 21 April, reportedly on charges of violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

CONTINUE READING: Here’s when top cop Fannie Masemola will be in the dock for R360m Saps tender

Fuel price hike: Can you work from home?

Picture: iStock

With petrol prices expected to hit record highs in April amid the Middle East crisis, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has clarified that South Africans don’t have to work from home to address high fuel prices.

On Wednesday, officials from the department proposed an astonishing, surface-level solution to concerns around the expected surge in fuel costs and looming supply constraints, calling on motorists to stay at home. Director of the Fuel Pricing Mechanism at the department, Robert Maake, said that in the absence of state intervention, consumers will need to get crafty on ways to lessen the blow of the higher prices.

However, the department’s spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko clarified recent media reports on working from home.

“The Department categorically states that these remarks were made in response to a question from the floor during a workshop on fuel pricing mechanisms. In that context, working from home was mentioned purely as an example of one of several possible options that individuals or organisations might consider to mitigate rising transport-related costs.”

CONTINUE READING: Fuel price hike: Can you work from home?

Tickets to go on sale for Springboks’ Nations Championship home Tests: All the details

The Springboks will soon be back in action. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

Springbok rugby fans will be able to buy tickets for this year’s Test against England for as little as R450, SA Rugby announced on Thursday.

The world champions face England in the first of their Nations Championship games on 4 July at Ellis Park.

That match will be followed a week later by a clash against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld, with the cheapest ticket available for R375, while the Test against Wales, in Durban on 18 July, will offer tickets from only R250.

All the Boks home Nations Championship Test matches’ tickets will go on sale next Thursday, 2 April at 10am. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster only.

CONTINUE READING: Tickets to go on sale for Springboks’ Nations Championship home Tests: All the details

Court halts ANC Eastern Cape conference: So what now for Mbalula and his friends?

ANC flag outside Luthuli House. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Eastern Cape High Court in East London has halted the ANC’s provincial elective conference set for this weekend.

This comes after a group of disgruntled party members, including the provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, raised concerns about alleged membership rigging and irregular processes leading up to the conference.

They argued that the ANC would violate its own constitution if the conference proceeded with the alleged irregularities.

The judge postponed the hotly-contested conference and ordered that a new date be arranged.

CONTINUE READING: Court halts ANC Eastern Cape conference: So what now for Mbalula and his friends?

Police probe fresh leads in Joshlin Smith case

T-shirt with Joshlin Smith’s face outside court during the delivery of judgment in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial at White City Multipurpose Centre on May 02, 2025 in Saldanha Bay, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Western Cape South African Police Service (Saps) detectives are investigating new claims about the whereabouts of missing child Joshlin Smith, with no tangible evidence found yet.

Two years after the six-year-old went missing in Saldanha Bay, the detectives are back in the town to investigate recent claims made by a community member about where Joshlin is.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said that at this stage, no tangible evidence linked to the little girl has been found.

CONTINUE READING: Police probe fresh leads in Joshlin Smith case

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Masemola faces criminal charges | Top SA death causes 2023 | Easter egg prices soar