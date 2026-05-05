In case you missed it: Fadiel Adams arrested | ConCourt Phala Phala judgement date | Heavy rainfall could affect WC schools

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 5 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the date on which the Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on whether parliament blundered in handling the Phala Phala farm matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa has been released.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is forecast for the Garden Route and Central Karoo regions of the Western Cape, with schools said to be affected.

Weather tomorrow: 6 May 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says the widespread showers and thundershowers affecting parts of the country will intensify on Wednesday, possibly bringing heavy rain and severe flooding to the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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WATCH: The moment Fadiel Adams was arrested and loaded into a police van

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams testifies before parliament’s ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 4 March 2026. Picture: X / @JustSecuCluster

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams has been arrested. Adams was arrested on Tuesday in Cape Town.

This follows the Saps’ statement, which called on the MP to present himself at the nearest police station.

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, Adams was arrested in connection with a fraud case and for defeating and/or obstructing the course of justice, over allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: The moment Fadiel Adams was arrested and loaded into a police van

ConCourt judgment on Phala Phala parliament process due this Friday

The entrance of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. Picture: www.actionsa.org.za

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will hand down judgment on Friday, 8 May, on whether parliament blundered in handling the Phala Phala farm matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ConCourt will deliver its judgment at 10am on the EFF’s bid to revive the matter. The party brought the matter forward in 2024.

This comes after the National Assembly rejected the section 89 Independent Panel’s report on Phala Phala in 2022. This would have otherwise led to an impeachment inquiry.

In December 2022, the panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found there was a prima facie case that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office in connection with the theft of more than $500 000 in foreign currency from his Limpopo game farm in 2020.

CONTINUE READING: ConCourt judgment on Phala Phala parliament process due this Friday

Schools could close in these areas on Wednesday due to bad weather

Picture: iStock

Severe weather conditions are expected across parts of South Africa this week and may result in flooding, mudslides and disruptions to roads and essential services.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for the Garden Route and Central Karoo regions of the Western Cape.

Gerhard Otto, head of disaster management in the Garden Route District, has urged residents to take note of severe rainfall expected across parts of the Western Cape from 6 to 7 May.

A meeting has been arranged with the Department of Education on Tuesday, 5 May at 9am to discuss safety measures for scholars and “consider [closing] schools along the Garden Route for Wednesday.”

CONTINUE READING: Schools could close in these areas on Wednesday due to bad weather

Uthando Nes’thembu’s Musa Mseleku talks growth, social media hate and what’s still to come

Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 20:00, until 14 May 2026. Patriarch Musa Mseleku opens up about a decade in the spotlight, his parenting philosophy, and why the Mseleku family remains so popular. Picture: Supplied/Multichoice

Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 has been extended by four episodes and will now air until 14 May 2026, and if Musa Mseleku has anything to say about it, the best is still to come.

The long-running Mzansi Magic reality series, which follows the KwaZulu-Natal businessman and his five wives in a polygamous household, airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8pm.

The extension is a testament to the series’ enduring popularity, and Mseleku himself is not taking it lightly.

“I am greatly humbled by the amount of support we receive from the public. Having our season extended with additional episodes makes me happy,” he said in a Q&A with the channel.

CONTINUE READING: Uthando Nes’thembu’s Musa Mseleku talks growth, social media hate and what’s still to come

These are the conditions Zuma has set for MK Party councillors

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former president Jacob Zuma says his political party, the MK Party, will not select “business” or “wealthy people” as councillor candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

Zuma recently told his supporters in uMzimkhulu, south of KwaZulu-Natal, that his party will give opportunities to the poor.

“I want to tell you. You are fortunate that I tell you this first. We are not going to select people who have money, who have businesses, who stop those who don’t have [money].

“We want people who don’t have money. There are people who are hungry. We are changing South Africa. Our country is in ruins,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: These are the conditions Zuma has set for MK Party councillors

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Rare virus kills 3 cruisers | Madlanga commission reaches 100 days | Petrol, diesel prices rises