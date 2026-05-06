In case you missed it: SA rats hantavirus-free | Joburg basically broke – Godongwana | Khawula must apologise or jail

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 6 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes health officials sought to calm public fears at Wednesday’s health portfolio committee, reassuring that South Africa’s rats do not carry Andes hantavirus.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has warned Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero that the City of Johannesburg is basically broke.

Furthermore, controversial blogger Musa Khawula might find himself behind bars again if he fails to issue an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema.

Weather tomorrow: 7 May, 2026

Severe weather conditions are expected to continue to batter many parts of the country, as snowfall, disruptive rain and damaging winds and waves are likely to persist on Thursday, 7 May. Full weather forecast here.

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South Africa’s rats do not carry hantavirus, says health minister, admits low risk of outbreak

Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Health officials sought to calm public fears at Wednesday’s health portfolio committee, reassuring that South Africa’s rats do not carry Andes hantavirus.

They emphasised that despite the country’s rat problem, the specific threat of this virus is non-existent because it is largely endemic to the Americas.

“We do have a major rodent problem. So it’s important to clarify that even though there has been limited testing of rodents in Southern Africa and Africa, we do not have hantavirus in this part of the world,” said Dr Lucille Blumberg, head of the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NCID).

CONTINUE READING: South Africa’s rats do not carry hantavirus, says health minister, admits low risk of outbreak

‘What was the rush?’ – ConCourt judge questions parliament in NHI legal battle

A legal representative speaks during the hearing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) case at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in Johannesburg on 5 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Parliament has moved to defend its handling of the National Health Insurance (NHI) legislative process after a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge raised concerns that the public participation phase appeared to have been rushed.

The apex court on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, heard arguments from parliament and the Western Cape government in a case challenging the constitutionality and validity of the NHI Act.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde brought the application, arguing that parliament – specifically the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) – failed to properly consider the views of Western Cape residents during deliberations on the NHI Bill.

CONTINUE READING: ‘What was the rush?’ – ConCourt judge questions parliament in NHI legal battle

‘The city is effectively bankrupt’: Zille shares minister’s claim in Joburg letter

DA’s Helen Zille at Eyethu Shopping Centre in Soweto on 20 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has warned Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero that the City of Johannesburg is basically broke.

In a letter leaked to the DA’s mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, it details problems in the city, including unfunded budgets, issues with payments to contractors, reckless financial decisions, and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, among other issues.

Zille briefed the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday about the contents of this letter.

CONTINUE READING: ‘The city is effectively bankrupt’: Zille shares minister’s claim in Joburg letter

Severe weather conditions wreak havoc in SA [VIDEO]

Picture: Suburban Control Centre

Amidst severe weather conditions that are affecting many in the country, residents in certain areas are attempting to adapt and adjust to the transition into the colder winter season.

Following an issued yellow level 2 warning released by the South African Weather Service (Saws), around 125 schools in the Western Cape have closed from Wednesday 6 May 2026, and are expected to return on 8 May 2026.

In a separate incident related to severe weather conditions, a tree fell onto shacks in Germiston on Wednesday morning, claiming the life of a young woman and injuring three others.

CONTINUE READING: Severe weather conditions wreak havoc in SA [VIDEO]

Musa Khawula ordered to apologise to Malema or face jail time

EFF leader Julius Malema at the East London Regional Court on 9 December 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula might find himself behind bars again if he fails to issue an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema.

On 14 April, the High Court in Johannesburg ordered that Khawula issue a public apology to the couple for social media posts alleging their marriage had collapsed due to Malema’s infidelity.

Khawula has previously said on social media that Malema would get no apology from him.

CONTINUE READING: Musa Khawula ordered to apologise to Malema or face jail time

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Fadiel Adams arrested | ConCourt Phala Phala judgement date | Heavy rainfall could affect WC schools