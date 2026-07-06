In case you missed it: A year since Mkhwanazi briefing | No bail yet for precious stones heist duo | Pikitup debt woes

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 6 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, it has been a year since KwaZulu‑Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stunned SA with his media briefing about political interference into criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, two suspects in an alleged R15 million precious stones heist will return to court on 16 July for their bail application.

Furthermore, snowballing debts and disgruntled workers are forcing trash to rot in Johannesburg’s streets.

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A year since Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations: What now?

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi briefs the media on 6 July 2025. Picture: Screenshot

It has been a year since KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stunned the country with revelations on how politicians and criminal networks had infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

On 6 July 2025, Mkhwanazi addressed the media in Durban in full combat uniform, alleging a transnational drug syndicate – aided by politicians, senior police officers, prosecutors, and businesspeople – had deeply infiltrated the criminal justice system.

He specifically accused the now-suspended police minister, Senzo Mchunu, and deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of disbanding the elite Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to obstruct investigations into organised crime and political hits.

Twelve months later, the investigations have yielded unprecedented disciplinary and criminal actions within the police leadership.

CONTINUE READING: A year since Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations: What now?

Alleged accomplices in Killarney precious stones heist to wait for bail

Picture: iStock

Two suspects in an alleged R15 million precious stones heist will return to court on 16 July for their bail application.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer Adrian MacKenzie was arrested on Friday, with private security firm owner Etienne van der Walt handing himself to authorities on Sunday.

The pair appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with a 2023 raid on an apartment in Killarney, Johannesburg.

CONTINUE READING: Alleged accomplices in Killarney precious stones heist to wait for bail

Stinky pavements and fishy finances: Why Pikitup isn’t collecting your bin in time

Refuse collection work in Roodepoort street. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Snowballing debts and disgruntled workers are forcing trash to rot in Johannesburg’s streets.

Refuse bins have gone days, sometimes weeks, without being collected, causing a frustrating stink throughout the city’s suburbs.

Information shared through council channels highlighted a long list of unpaid contractors, as the city confirmed casual workers had downed tools.

In a recent response to a written question submitted in council by Democratic Alliance shadow MMC for environment and infrastructure services Tyrell Meyers, Pikitup confirmed the scale of their unpaid obligations.

CONTINUE READING: Stinky pavements and fishy finances: Why Pikitup isn’t collecting your bin in time

Major taxi association benches foreign national drivers until further notice

Picture: iStock

The Faraday Taxi Association (FTA) announced that foreign national taxi operators and drivers have been suspended from their duties until further notice.

Gauteng MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela visited the FTA in Joburg last week to discuss interventions that have been implemented to improve internal processes and turnaround times and to resolve backlogs linked to both municipal delays and operator challenges.

The FTA is amongst the associations that have been burdened with conflict amid ongoing taxi-related violence affecting commuters and operators.

CONTINUE READING: Major taxi association benches foreign national drivers until further notice

Pick n Pay distances itself from R421k stolen card purchases

Retailer Pick n Pay has distanced itself from a two-day fraudulent gift voucher spending spree after an elderly man was robbed of his bank card, saying the fraud was committed against the pensioner rather than the retailer, despite staff later being disciplined over the transactions.

The Citizen has seen transaction records, internal company correspondence and communications between Pick n Pay and private investigator Brad Nathanson relating to the case, in which more than R421 000 worth of Pick n Pay gift vouchers were allegedly purchased using the pensioner’s stolen bank card at the retailer’s Umhlanga Crescent store during August last year.

The purchases were processed across multiple tills over two days.

CONTINUE READING: Pick n Pay distances itself from R421k stolen card purchases

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Zim nationals go home | New Sanef leadership | Airport drug bust