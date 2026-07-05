In case you missed it: Zim nationals go home | New Sanef leadership | Airport drug bust

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 5 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, nearly 60 000 Zimbabweans have returned home as pressure over illegal immigration continues to grow in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the government has thrown its support behind Sanef’s newly elected leadership as the organisation remains at odds with the SIU over comments linked to the National Lotteries Commission.

Furthermore, police have arrested a suspected drug trafficker at Cape Town International Airport after intercepting an alleged shipment of narcotics.

Weather tomorrow: 6 July, 2026

Frost, fog and generally fine conditions are forecast across much of South Africa on Monday, 6 July, while extremely high fire danger is expected in parts of the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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60 000 Zimbabweans return home

Foreign nationals awaiting repatriation at a temporary facility near the Beitbridge border post. Picture: Supplied / Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Nearly 60 000 Zimbabwean nationals have voluntarily returned home in recent months, with the movement coinciding with increased pressure from anti-illegal immigration groups in South Africa.

Authorities say many of those returning have taken advantage of voluntary repatriation programmes rather than facing possible deportation.

The development comes as debates around illegal immigration continue to intensify, with civic organisations demanding stricter border controls and immigration enforcement. At the same time, the government maintains that migration must be managed within the law.

CONTINUE READING: Almost 60 000 Zimbabweans return home in response to anti-illegal immigration movement

Government backs Sanef leaders

South African National Editors’ Forum. Picture: Facebook/ Sanef

The government has congratulated the newly elected leadership of the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), expressing confidence that the organisation will continue promoting media freedom, ethical journalism and constitutional values.

The message of support comes amid an ongoing dispute between the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Sanef over comments relating to the National Lotteries Commission investigation, highlighting tensions between the media body and the corruption-busting unit.

CONTINUE READING: GCIS backs new Sanef leadership as SIU disputes forum’s NLC claims

Cape Town Airport drug bust

Picture: South African Police Service/X

Police have arrested a suspect at Cape Town International Airport for allegedly attempting to traffic drugs.

The arrest followed intelligence-driven operations targeting organised crime and drug trafficking through South Africa’s ports of entry.

Authorities seized the suspected narcotics and have launched further investigations to determine whether the suspect is linked to a broader trafficking network.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on drug-related charges.

CONTINUE READING: Suspect arrested at Cape Town Airport for alleged drug trafficking

Moody’s lifts Joburg outlook

Johannesburg’s low liquidity provides a very thin cushion should market access be interrupted. Picture: iStock

Ratings agency Moody’s has upgraded Johannesburg’s financial outlook from negative to stable, signalling greater confidence in the metro’s financial management despite ongoing service delivery and infrastructure challenges.

The improved outlook reflects progress in governance and efforts to strengthen the city’s finances, although Moody’s cautioned that sustained reforms will be needed to maintain the positive trajectory.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how Moody’s rates Johannesburg’s financial outlook after concluding review

Durban July dazzles

Models present creations by local designers during a fashion show at the 2026 edition of the Durban July horse race in Durban on July 4, 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP

Thousands of racegoers descended on Greyville Racecourse for the 2026 Durban July, combining high fashion with one of South Africa’s biggest horse racing spectacles.

The annual event showcased extravagant outfits, celebrity appearances and thrilling racing action, once again cementing its reputation as one of the country’s premier social and sporting occasions.

CONTINUE READING: PICTURES: Glamour, fashion and racing thrills at the 2026 Durban July

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: SA loses bid against rhino horn exports | One dead in Durban fire | Zuma’s Gupta meeting sparks legal review