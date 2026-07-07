In case you missed it: Treasury freezes 60 municipalities | Malema hits back at Commission | Is Ramaphosa worse than Zuma?

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 7 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as National Treasury has frozen July 2026 equitable share transfers to 60 municipalities across South Africa, citing persistent financial mismanagement and staggering levels of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE).

Meanwhile, the Madlanga commission has not yet indicated whether EFF leader Julius Malema will be summoned to testify, despite his formal response to a series of allegations linking him to senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for failing to live up to his 2018 inaugural speech, where he positioned himself as a leader who would change the misfortunes of the country, after years of state capture and corruption under Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Weather tomorrow: 8 July, 2026

South Africa will experience a fine and cool day on Wednesday, 8 July, with extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Treasury freezes funds to 60 municipalities over R145bn irregular spending

The City of Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

National Treasury has frozen July 2026 equitable share transfers to 60 municipalities across South Africa, citing persistent financial mismanagement and staggering levels of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE).

The intervention, Treasury said, is corrective, not punitive, but underscores the scale of the municipal finance crisis.

The suspension affects municipalities across all nine provinces, including major metros such as Johannesburg, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay, as well as smaller towns like Buffalo City, Beaufort West and Port St Johns.

CONTINUE READING: Treasury freezes funds to 60 municipalities over R145bn irregular spending

Rand Water to shut down taps for 12 hours: Here’s when you will be affected

An image displaying water pipe and Rand Water logo. Image: Supplied

Johannesburg residents have been warned to prepare for a second round of water disruptions after Rand Water announced a 12-hour maintenance shutdown scheduled for next Friday.

Johannesburg Water on Tuesday said bulk supplier Rand Water was set to carry out the second and final phase of its planned maintenance programme.

The water utility’s spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, confirmed the timing, saying residents were “reminded that Randwater will be undertaking the second and final phase of its planned maintenance on Friday, the 17th of July, 2026.”

CONTINUE READING: Rand Water to shut down taps for 12 hours: Here’s when you will be affected

Malema’s responds to Madlanga commission allegations: Here’s what he said

EFF leader Julius Malema during a Youth Day rally at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 16 June 2026. Picture: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Madlanga commission has not yet indicated whether EFF leader Julius Malema will be summoned to testify, despite his formal response to a series of allegations linking him to senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan.

The inquiry resumed on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, focusing on evidence related to Khan, who is currently in hospital after sustaining serious gunshot injuries in what is believed to be an attempted hit last month.

The focus during Tuesday’s proceedings was WhatsApp exchanges between Khan and alleged tobacco smuggler Mohammedh Sayed.

CONTINUE READING: Malema’s responds to Madlanga commission allegations: Here’s what he said

Additional accused added to R15 million Killarney precious stones heist bail application

Kersha-Leigh Stols in the dock at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 7 July. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

A third suspect accused of the theft of precious stones worth millions from an apartment in Killarney will join her co-accused in the dock next week.

Kersha-Leigh Stols appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after handing herself in to police on Monday.

She will return to court with Adrian MacKenzie and Etienne van der Walt after the state applied to have her added to the case involving the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer and the private security firm boss.

CONTINUE READING: Additional accused added to R15 million Killarney precious stones heist bail application

Empty Thuma Mina magic: Is Ramaphosa worse than Zuma?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Getty Images/Per-Anders Pettersson

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for failing to live up to his 2018 inaugural speech, where he positioned himself as a leader who would change the misfortunes of the country, after years of state capture and corruption under Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

That speech introduced the much-talked-about “New Dawn.”

Now, eight years after he took the reins from Zuma, Ramaphosa is being criticised by opposition parties for turning back on his words and making questionable appointments in government, such as Dina Pule as social development minister and former state security minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, as the country’s ambassador to France.

CONTINUE READING: Empty Thuma Mina magic: Is Ramaphosa worse than Zuma?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: A year since Mkhwanazi briefing | No bail yet for precious stones heist duo | Pikitup debt woes