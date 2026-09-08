In case you missed it: Murder fugitive admits firearm charge | Unverified IDs on ANC election lists | GDP decline

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 8 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has admitted that some of its branch-submitted candidate lists for the upcoming local government elections contained inaccurate and unverified identity numbers, prompting the party to launch an internal review of its nomination process.

Furthermore, South Africa’s economy has taken a step backwards, with gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026, a setback that could be felt far beyond the country’s economic figures.

Weather tomorrow: 9 September, 2026

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected in most parts of South Africa on Wednesday, 9 September, while the Laingsburg Local Municipality in the Western Cape braces for high fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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UK murder fugitive Ndodana Tshuma pleads guilty to firearm charge in Johannesburg

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for murder and extradition case on August 27, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Tshuma is reportedly accused of killing his wife and two children at their home in Bedfordshire before fleeing. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The plea followed a section 105A agreement between the state and the defence.

According to police, Tshuma was found with a gun and ammunition that he had bought in South Africa after his arrest in Kensington, Johannesburg, on 10 July.

CONTINUE READING: UK murder fugitive Ndodana Tshuma pleads guilty to firearm charge in Johannesburg

‘What was so special about the wig?’ State asks Mapisa-Nqakula in corruption trial

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The state has questioned former National Assembly speaker and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s insistence on a wig from state witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

On Tuesday, Mapisa-Nqakula returned to the High Court in Pretoria, where she testified in her corruption case. On Monday, the court dismissed her application for a discharge under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, paving the way for her trial to proceed.

Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as National Assembly speaker and member of parliament (MP) in April 2024 and handed herself over to the Lyttelton Police Station that same month.

CONTINUE READING: ‘What was so special about the wig?’ State asks Mapisa-Nqakula in corruption trial

Fikile Mbalula at the IEC ROC in Pretoria, 2 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has admitted that some of its branch-submitted candidate lists for the upcoming local government elections contained inaccurate and unverified identity numbers, prompting the party to launch an internal review of its nomination process.

He addressed the matter at a media briefing held at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The briefing came after the ANC filed papers with the Electoral Court challenging a decision by the Electoral Commission (IEC) not to reopen candidate list submissions, following reports that a technical glitch on the IEC’s system had caused the party to miss the 28 August nomination deadline in some provinces.

CONTINUE READING: Inaccurate and unverified ID numbers found on ANC election candidate lists

Jub Jub’s R5 000 bail extended after warrant of arrest dismissed

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Moja Love television presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye’s legal battle is taking a toll on his career, with his lawyer telling the court that the media personality is struggling to secure work.

Maarohanye appeared briefly in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday as his firearm-related case was postponed to 17 September.

His R5 000 bail was extended, while a warrant of arrest issued after he failed to attend court two weeks earlier was struck off the roll following his appearance.

CONTINUE READING: Jub Jub’s R5 000 bail extended after warrant of arrest dismissed

GDP decline: Fewer salary increases or chances of tax relief may be on the cards

A decline in the GDP also means fewer new jobs can be created. Picture: iStock

South Africa’s economy has taken a step backwards, with gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026, a setback that could be felt far beyond the country’s economic figures.

The decline comes largely against the backdrop of the outbreak of war in the Middle East, which has disrupted global trade, pushed up energy costs and added pressure to an already fragile economy.

Slower growth means businesses may have less room to offer salary increases, create new jobs or avoid retrenchments. At the same time, weaker government revenue could also reduce the chances of meaningful tax relief for households next year.

CONTINUE READING: GDP decline: Fewer salary increases or chances of tax relief may be on the cards

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: AKA ‘thought Anele Tembe was playing’ | Mapisa-Nqakula’s court woes | Appollis leaving the Bucs?