In case you missed it: Buckets of human organs | Jayden Adams dies | ANC’s ‘poor leadership’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 11 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, two men were arrested in Naledi, Soweto, on Thursday evening, 9 July 2026, after police found a hijacked government vehicle and two buckets containing human organs at a residential property.

Meanwhile, South African football has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25.

Furthermore, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has dismissed an appeal by convicted fraudster Mark Bezuidenhout, confirming his 15-year prison sentence for fraud and money laundering linked to a non-existent vehicle sale.

Weather tomorrow: 12 July 2026

South Africa will wake up to no severe weather warnings on Sunday, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting mostly fine and cool conditions across the country, though fog, frost and scattered rain are expected in parts of the country.

Full weather forecast here.

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Two arrested after buckets of human organs found alongside hijacked state vehicle in Soweto

Image: File

Two men were arrested in Naledi, Soweto, on Thursday evening, 9 July 2026, after police found a hijacked government vehicle and two buckets containing human organs at a residential property.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers from the Tactical Response Unit were carrying out routine crime prevention duties when they received information about a vehicle allegedly being stripped at a house on Nape Street.

CONTINUE READING: Two arrested after buckets of human organs found alongside hijacked state vehicle in Soweto

Sundowns and Bafana star Jayden Adams dies aged 25

BREAKING: Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams dies aged 25. ©Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

South African football has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25.

Sundowns have yet to make a statement and the cause of Adams’ death has not yet been made public.

CONTINUE READING: Sundowns and Bafana star Jayden Adams dies aged 25

TVET college employee’s dismissal for sexual harassment against student upheld

Picture: iStock

A former Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college campus manager has failed in his bid to be reinstated after being sacked for sexual harassment.

Peter Popela was fired in December 2023 following a disciplinary process that found him guilty.

CONTINUE READING: TVET college employee’s dismissal for sexual harassment against student upheld

Sold a car that didn’t exist – Fraudster’s 15-year sentence stands after losing appeal

Picture: iStock

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has dismissed an appeal by convicted fraudster Mark Bezuidenhout, confirming his 15-year prison sentence for fraud and money laundering linked to a non-existent vehicle sale.

The ruling, delivered this week, found no basis to interfere with the sentence imposed by the Paarl Regional Court, concluding it was neither excessive nor disproportionate to the seriousness of the crimes.

CONTINUE READING: Sold a car that didn’t exist – Fraudster’s 15-year sentence stands after losing appeal

ANC’s ‘poor leadership’ blamed for funds being withheld from Limpopo municipalities

National Treasury briefed the media on the decision to withhold equitable share transfers to 69 municipalities. Picture: GCIS

National Treasury this week froze the equitable share transfers to municipalities, including four in Limpopo, with some in the province blaming the ANC-led government and its management style.

The affected municipalities in Limpopo are Musina, Thabazimbi, Fetakgomo/Tubatse and Mopani.

CONTINUE READING: ANC’s ‘poor leadership’ blamed for funds being withheld from Limpopo municipalities

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: King Misuzulu apologises | Enyobeni Tavern owners liable | Ex-Hawks official on Idac’s Johnson