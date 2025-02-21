Spectre of child rape hangs heavily over Mpumalanga

Udemwo demands faster prosecutions and better survivor support after shocking child rape cases in Mpumalanga and the Free State.

The recent spate of alleged child rapes, particularly involving toddlers, in Mpumalanga and the Free State has raised concerns about the lack of action taken by authorities against the perpetrators.

United Democratic Movement Women’s Organisation (Udemwo) secretary-general, Thandi Nontenja, MP, expressed shock “at the alarming rise in rape incidents” countrywide and demanded that the government should take concrete steps to address the problem.

She referred to different incidents that occurred between November last year and early this month. This was before and after December, the month set aside to commemorate the 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children.

Child rape incidents between November and early this month

Nontenja highlighted several incidents that occurred in Mpumalanga and the Free State between November and early this month. These included the alleged rape of a three-year-old and two-year-old toddlers in Siyabuswa and Elukwatini in Mpumalanga.

A 12-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were also allegedly raped in Welkom in the Free State during the same period.

And a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped, assaulted and burnt with a cigarette in Virginia, Free State.

“These incidents are a stark reminder that child abuse affects both girls and boys. We call on the government to fast-track these cases and ensure that justice is served swiftly.

“Delayed justice is denied justice; we cannot afford to let these perpetrators roam free while their young victims suffer,” Nontenja said.

Udemwo said among the action that the state should take to stop the scourge of child rape was to increase funding for support services for survivors of child abuse, improve the effectiveness of the justice system in dealing with child abuse cases and to launch a national awareness campaign to prevent child abuse and promote child safety.

Condemn these heinous crimes and demand action

“We call on South Africans to join us in condemning these heinous crimes and demanding action from the government,” Nontenja said.

In the Siyabuswa incident, the three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in December, but the case was reported to the police on 2 February.

A case was opened and assigned to the KwaMhlanga Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit, which designated a team to investigate. The police took the victim to the hospital and for observation.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the alleged perpetrator was arrested by the community and assaulted.

The police submitted the case to a senior prosecutor but the matter was not enrolled, resulting in the alleged perpetrator being released from custody. This angered the community, which demanded justice.

However, Mdhluli gave an assurance that the police in Mpumalanga remained committed to thoroughly investigating all reported cases of sexual assault and rape, particularly when children were involved.

Recent incidents

In other incidents, a 26-year-old man appeared in court after being arrested for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl at Elukwatini.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Jabu Ndubane said it was alleged the suspect lured the toddler going to a tuck shop into an abandoned old house in Nhlazatshe near Elukwatini. She was spotted by a passerby showing signs of sexual assault.

Ndubane said community members hunted down the suspect who was injured during a scuffle. He was arrested and later charged with rape and remains in custody.

