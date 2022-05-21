Sister of late Eastern Cape GBV victim makes public plea for help

Kgomotso Phooko

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner General Nomthetheleni Mene has urged people to continue the fight against Gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the province.

This comes after Namhla Mtwa was shot nine times inside her car on 21 April 2022 as she entered her home in Sdwadwa at Mthata.

Her sister Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa took to social media in a plea to get justice for her sister.

Sanga alleges her sister was in an abusive relationship with her long term partner of 17 years, and shared photos on social media of Namhla covered in bruises.

“My sister was killed on the 21st of April but there is no suspect, no arrest has been made. She has been abused for years by a well known untouchable man who has connection and power.

“The proof is here, what does the saps want? they are waiting for me to be the next victim. We want justice for our beloved sister,” her post read.

Her plea sparked public outcry as #justicefornamhla topped the trend on Twitter.

Mr Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa, @PresidencyZA and @SAPoliceService can you please ensure that there is #justicefornamhla. The nation is watching. The women of South Africa are watching.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 21, 2022

Eastern Cape police investigate

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner General Nomthetheleli Mene reiterated her concerns about gender-based violence and femicide against women and children in the province.

She has assured Namhla Mtwa’s family and the public that the case is in the hands of capable and trained detectives.

“With the support and response demonstrated by the community and various formations in every corner of our province and outside its borders, we are optimistic that a breakthrough in this particular case will be made,” said Mene.

Mene also added that there is regular contact between the detectives and family members to provide constant feedback on the ongoing investigation.

