PICS: Man falls into stormwater drain while carrying case of beer

Citizen Reporter

The 31-year-old man was rescued by police and Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) after he fell approximately 30 meters into a stormwater shaft on while carrying a case of beer.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said that two men arrived at their headquarters mid-morning on Saturday, requesting assistance for their friend.

“They explained that they were carrying a case of beers which they purchased from the Verulam CBD and were on their way home to Coniston,” said Balram.

Image supplied: Rusa

Stormwater drain party

Their intoxicated friend decided to break a branch from a tree and feed it through the beer crate making it easier for them to carry the alcohol.

He fell into the open shaft while searching for the branch.

Reaction Officers and Rusa Medics accompanied his friends to the scene – a stormwater shaft between Old Main Road and the northbound lane of the R102 in Verulam, north of Durban.

“Officers communicated with the man who complained of pains to his legs,” said Balram.

The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services arrived shortly thereafter and a rope with a harness was lowered into the shaft.

Reaction officers and firemen then pulled the man out of the shaft. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.