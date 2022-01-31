WATCH: Janu-worry hits Ferrari driver hard after running out of petrol

Citizen Reporter

January – known to South Africans as Janu-worry – is tough for most people, with many counting coins until well after payday.

For one man, these worries compounded in the form of his petrol tank running completely empty.

Plot twist: he happened to drive a Ferrari.

Janu-worry blues

A video that went viral over the weekend shows the man being assisted by a Good Samaritan who frantically pumps petrol into his fancy ride.

A traffic marshall also lurked while the Ferrari was parked in the left lane of busy traffic with its hazards on.

All the while, the people who filmed the incident laughed at the irony of a presumably wealthy person driving a very expensive car and not having any petrol.

Of course, the driver could have simply forgotten to fill up. But making a joke seems a better option to cure those Janu-worry blues.

Watch: Ferrari driver runs out of petrol

JanuWorry @ R19,61 per litre pic.twitter.com/4U77KpCDcJ— Matthew Kanniah (@matthewkanniah) January 28, 2022

ALSO READ: Hefty fuel price decrease announced for Wednesday

February petrol price hike

One economist told BusinessTech consumers could expect an increase of as much as R1.30 for February.

This is owed to rising global oil prices.

January saw a dip in fuel prices, but petrol prices are expected to remain high throughout 2022.

The Automobile Association (AA) said fuel prices were still significantly higher than it used to be.

The new ‘lower’ petrol price is still some 32% higher than it was in January 2021, while the wholesale price of diesel is around 33% higher than a year ago.

Except for 2020, the petrol price has been inching upwards year after year and this year might not be different.

NOW READ: R20 a litre for petrol ‘is now a reality’