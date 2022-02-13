WATCH: Drunk KZN cop helped up by schoolkids

Citizen Reporter

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer in full uniform was found by a group of schoolchildren in a compromised position, visibly drunk in broad daylight and hanging onto a pole for balance.

The video first emerged on social media on Thursday, but was received by the Osizweni Saps station commander on Wednesday.

In the cringe-worthy clip, the confused officer is helped up by a young woman in her school uniform, while the person filming the incident can be heard laughing hysterically.

Look at everything that Govt touches ? SOE’s are in a shocking state. Even our police force and fire department are in a complete and utter mess. pic.twitter.com/N314MrbfyD — Mike Barendse ???????????? (@MikeBarendse) February 12, 2022

With his service pistol dangling on his hip, the officer eventually manages to stand on his own two feet, thanking the girl for helping him with a cross-eyed handshake, before the video ends.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed the incident, and said the man was identified as a sergeant stationed at Osizweni Saps.

A day after the incident, police went to the sergeant’s home and seized his service pistol “for safekeeping”. It is believed the incident took place last Friday.

A departmental investigation has since been registered against the sergeant.

