PICS: Truck crashes into Lamborghini in Phoenix

Imagine having to tell your insurer that you crashed into a Lamborghini Gallardo?

A truck driver who crashed into the luxury race car in Durban will be having that uncomfortable conversation with his insurer and employer after veering into the sleek white supercar on Saturday.

While there were no injuries reported, the Lamborghini Gallardo was extensively damaged after a truck collided with it on the southbound lane of the R102 in the vicinity of Phoenix on Saturday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were called out to the scene by passing motorists at approximately 11:08.

“On arrival, the Lamborghini Gallardo was located on the right emergency lane. It is alleged that a truck travelling next to the sports car suddenly veered into its lane resulting in the collision,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

A second had Lamborghini starts from R950 000, depending on the year, model and mileage. But a brand new Lamborghini can go up to R3.5 million.

It’s not unusual to find these luxury cars on the streets of Durban. Over the years the East Coast has earned a reputation as a hub for supercar lovers and petrol head heads.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

