South Africans roast government over Russia statement

Narissa Subramoney

South Africans were far from impressed when government released a statement on Thursday asking “Russia to remove their troops from Ukraine immediately.”

As far as netizens are concerned, a country that has failed in basic governance has no business intervening in international conflict.

That will teach that Putin guy, now he'll HAVE TO withdraw his troops.— Curt Robbins (@CurtisKRobbins) February 24, 2022

Many pointed out the ANC-led government cannot even control the war brewing within its own ranks, which was recently labelled as a ‘national security threat‘ by the panel of experts probing the July unrest.

SA reacts: As seen on social media. Picture WhatsApp forwarded message.

Another Twitter user reminded government that it failed to win wars closer to home.

Here’s a collection of the best responses:

Dear Vladimir Putin



I hope this letter finds u in good health. On Behalf of South Africa I would like to distance ourselves from Naledi Pandor’s statement on Russia & Ukraine conflict. Naledi is from Zimbabwe. Her real surname is Pumba, not Pandor. #worldwar3



Sincerely Your Boy pic.twitter.com/sgitEAV9LQ— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 24, 2022

SA's Sanctions on Russia:

1. Trevor Noah won't perform in Russia until all troops are out of Eastern Ukraine.

2. South Africa won't buy Vodka, esp Russian Bear.

3. Kotas to be sold without Russian.

4. Home Affairs won't register anyone with the name NomaRussia.

???? pic.twitter.com/PB1Uc08ocX— ThembaTheGhost (@Betsowriter) February 24, 2022

Which South Africa Naledi is talking about, we being defeated by Russian Bear at tarven now you want their army here— #EFFvsAfriForum (@MakhanyaPBR) February 24, 2022

Others employed creative ways to disguise South Africa from provoking Russia.

How? Are they going to cut each other’s power off?

NOW READ: SA calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine