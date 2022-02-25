South Africans roast government over Russia statement

South Africans were far from impressed when government released a statement on Thursday asking “Russia to remove their troops from Ukraine immediately.”
As far as netizens are concerned, a country that has failed in basic governance has no business intervening in international conflict.
Many pointed out the ANC-led government cannot even control the war brewing within its own ranks, which was recently labelled as a ‘national security threat‘ by the panel of experts probing the July unrest.
Another Twitter user reminded government that it failed to win wars closer to home.
Here’s a collection of the best responses:
Others employed creative ways to disguise South Africa from provoking Russia.
