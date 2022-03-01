In pics: Boksburg number plate museum is going places

Neil McCartney

It all started when a customer gave Boksburg carwash owner Peter Greathead a few old number plates.

He decided to display them on a wall at his business. Amused customers saved their old number plates and added to his collection – his only proviso was that none were bought or stolen.

When Greathead moved to new premises which included a small nursery, he took the collection along and used the extra space to open the Number Plate Museum.

By that stage he had accumulated hundreds of number plates from all over the world. But it’s still a work in progress.

He is gunning for a Guinness World Record of the largest number plate collection, which stands at 11 345.