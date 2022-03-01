In pics: Boksburg number plate museum is going places

It all started when a customer gave Boksburg carwash owner Peter Greathead a few old number plates.
He decided to display them on a wall at his business. Amused customers saved their old number plates and added to his collection – his only proviso was that none were bought or stolen.
When Greathead moved to new premises which included a small nursery, he took the collection along and used the extra space to open the Number Plate Museum.
By that stage he had accumulated hundreds of number plates from all over the world. But it’s still a work in progress.
He is gunning for a Guinness World Record of the largest number plate collection, which stands at 11 345.
A brief history of the number plate on the wall of the museum.
The museum has a wide variety of number plates from all over the world on display.
The entrance to the nursery that is an intricate part of the Number Plate museum along with the car wash.
All plates with the numbers 007 go on the elevated viewpoint of the guard that “spies” on the carpark area.
The top section of international plates is still a work in progress and the museum will happily accept any contributions from people that have plates from countries that arent represented as yet.
Number plates from near and far at the Number Plate museum in Boksburg.
Most of the area within the museum is covered with number plates to the roof.
An old Benoni number plate with is well known prefix; TA in the museum.
The shape of this number plate from Canadas Northwest Territories first appeared in 1957; when North American goverments standardised number plate dimensions and fittings; but nothing was said that it needed to be a rectangle. This plate cleverly uses those dimensions but took the shape of the polar bears of the region and is still used to this day.
Even the car wash walls are covered in number plates.
South African number plates are unique to each Provice with some including aspects of their image within the design.
Owner of the Number Plate museum; Peter Greathead looks through some of his rarer plates in the sitting area of the museum.
The number plate on this Mini lets you know what its new purpose in life is.
The number plates are donated by various people and places, but none are stolen or bought. They happily accept any number plates that people may be willing to give them, especially number plates that are rare, old or unique.
Some number plates are just for fun.
The car wash is an integral part of the Number Plate museum and works in conjunction with the nursery.
Dogs have owners. Cats have staff…
A section for old number plates and ones from places that dont exist anymore.
In February 2000 the SA Government introduced a policy of making aluminium number plates with a RFID tag in them that could identify traffic offenses commited using the car; but by February 2022 this had still not been implemented.