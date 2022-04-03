Steve Hofmeyr called a ‘dom p**s’ over Disney bestiality comments

Cheryl Kahla

Steve Hofmeyr caused a social media controversy when he claimed Disney’s agenda is to groom children. He also believes the + in LGBTQ+ represents bestiality.

This follows after Disney’s head of content, Karey Burke, said members of the LGBTQIA community and racial minorities will see greater representation in future productions.

You can read all about Steve Hofmeyr’s bestiality rant elsewhere on The Citizen but stick around first because this story just took another turn.

Adding spice to what would have been a boring Sunday afternoon, Phumzile Van Damme joined the conversation and called Hofmeyr a ‘dom p**s’.

We doubt any translation is necessary, but if you need some help in deciphering our clever asterisk placement, Google provides the following translation: “Yirre but you’re a stupid [cat]”

