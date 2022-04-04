WATCH: No cash for commuting? Hop in a trolley and hang onto a truck

Faizel Patel

What do you do when the price of petrol is too high and you cannot afford to use your car or take a taxi?

Well, you hitch a ride, well sort of anyway – but in a shopping cart?

Eish! This is what one passenger did, seen in a video that has since gone viral on various social media platforms.

The video, which was posted on Sunday, shows a man in a shopping cart hanging onto the back of a truck as the vehicle careens down the highway in pouring rain.

It is understood the incident happened on the freeway outside Pretoria.

Ironically, the man was hanging on to a petrol delivery truck, albeit not for dear life, presumably to deliver petrol to a service station.

It’s unclear where the man was going, but he was aware he was being watched by amused and shocked motorists who filmed him.

The man also seemed to be enjoying the ride, putting on a show for the passing motorists by waving at them and rolling his hands on the trucks rear bumper, pretending to want to speed up his journey.

The kamikaze traveller was also seen jiving, perhaps to a number by South Africa’s very own DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, who bagged his first Grammy Award on Sunday evening, for the best dance/electronic album category, with his 2021 LP, Subconsciously.

While some people found the man’s antics hilarious, others deemed it dangerous and an accident waiting to happen.

Dominic27i tweeted: “That’s definitely not a Shoprite_SA trolley, those ones have alignment problems the boy would have been dead by now.”

Rodney Lekwadu wrote: “I blame the the driver. Continuing driving while he knew what is happening at the back. Driver must take responsibility”, while Shaun Manzi said: “You want him to stop? You clearly haven’t noticed how many have died from mugging nor he is allowed to drive and use a cellphone to call police. I don’t thing such cargos are allowed to just stop anywhere as well.”

That's definitely not a @Shoprite_SA trolley ???? those ones have alignment problems the boy would have been dead by now ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/d3dbCxPaT3— ???? (@Dominic27i) April 3, 2022

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who posted the video, copied Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in the tweet, but there was no response from Mbaks. Perhaps the ‘driver’ and the trolley was fully licenced.

Abramjee also copied the Gauteng Traffic Police and the Road Traffic Management Corporation in the post.

