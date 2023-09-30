News today: Fuel price shocker, Zoleka’s funeral list, Mandla Mandela abuse allegations

News today includes a family member confirming the authenticity of the list of people Zoleka Mandela didn’t want at her funeral, and Mandla Mandela denying abuse allegations after the list emerged.

Meanwhile, motorists have been warned to brace for another possible steep hike in the petrol price in October, and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Gauteng mayors must come to the party to resolve the province’s water crisis.

News Today: 30 September

Brace yourself as a medley of extreme weather conditions are forecasted for this weekend – full provincial breakdown here.

And yay, Eskom said it will be suspending day-time load shedding on Saturday and Sunday – here’s your schedule.

Zoleka’s funeral list

Late former president Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela has confirmed the authenticity of a list of people who her cousin Zoleka did not want at her funeral.

The late Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela. Picture: Instagram

The list has been widely shared on social media on Friday. Zoleka lost her long battle with cancer on Monday evening at the age of 43.

Her private funeral service was held at the Bryanston Methodist Church on Friday.

CONTINUE: Family member confirms authenticity of list of people Zoleka Mandela didn’t want at funeral

Mandla Mandela abuse allegations

Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela’s grandson Mandla has denied abusing his cousin Zoleka Mandela.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla. Photo: Flickr

Mandla also confirmed he was on the list of confirmed attendees at Zoleka’s funeral on Friday and paid his last respects to her.

Zoleka lost her long battle with cancer on Monday evening at the age of 43. Her private funeral service was held at the Bryanston Methodist Church on Friday.

CONTINUE: Mandla Mandela denies abusing Zoleka after list emerges

Petrol could breach R25 per litre

Motorists have been warned to brace for another possible steep hike in the petrol price in October.

Motorists could be hard-hit by another fuel price hike this October. Photo: iStock

The Automobile Association said diesel prices could increase for the fourth consecutive month when fuel prices for October are adjusted next Wednesday.

Commenting on unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the AA said petrol and illuminating paraffin prices would also increase – both for the third consecutive month.

CONTINUE: Petrol could breach R25 per litre mark in Gauteng in October

Gauteng’s water crisis

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says Gauteng mayors, especially Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, must come to the party and resolve the province’s water crisis.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Photo: Facebook

The province has been struggling with water supply in several municipalities over the past few weeks.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Ntshavheni said the water and sanitation department’s intervention on how to solve the crisis required the availability of mayors.

CONTINUE: Ntshavheni scolds absent Joburg mayor Gwamanda over Gauteng’s water crisis

A VIEW OF THE WEEK

I recently attended my toddler’s “Show My Parents What I Can Do” event. The day was to give parents a glimpse of what lessons and activities their little ones do during their time at school.

Playground games are popular, especially for politicians. Picture: iStock/PeopleImages

As I was glowing in the aura of how clever my child was, it suddenly hit me: government and those providing crucial services have been trying to solve our problems with playground games.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Rand Water‘s decision to implement “water shifting”.

CONTINUE: SA’s problems are being ‘solved’ by nursery school games – and here’s proof

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

