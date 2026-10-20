‘We will always be ready’: NPA vows to oppose any appeal by Shadrack Sibiya after bail denial

Investigators are now working towards finalising the case before it proceeds to trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is prepared to defend the court’s decision to deny former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya bail if he lodges an appeal application.

Sibiya’s bail application was dismissed by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, after Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe found that there was a likelihood he could interfere with investigations or intimidate witnesses.

The former South African Police Service (Saps) official stands accused of raping an 18-year-old girl and sexually grooming the 16-year-old daughter of his alleged former bodyguard and driver, identified as Mr M.

He has been in custody since his arrest at The Grand strip club in Rivonia, Sandton, on 21 September.

Sibiya, who has denied the allegations against him, will remain behind bars at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria until his next court appearance on 24 November.

NPA welcomes Shadrack Sibiya bail denial

Speaking to the media outside the court, NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the prosecution would oppose any attempt by Sibiya and his legal team to overturn the bail ruling.

“We will always be ready to deal with whatever appeal. Justice has to be served in its totality; and if they feel that they need to appeal this better, they can do so.

“We will then come and defend,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“From where we are sitting as the NPA, we are comfortable that the evidence that we’ve put before the court is good enough, and that is why we got the ruling that we got today.”

Investigators are now working towards finalising the outstanding aspects of the case before it proceeds to trial.

“We hope that it can be done in a speedy manner,” Kganyago remarked.

NPA considers safety of alleged victims

The question of whether the 18-year-old alleged rape victim would be placed under witness protection was also raised, particularly as the 16-year-old has already been afforded such protection.

Kganyago indicated the decision would depend on whether there was evidence suggesting that the older victim faced a risk to her safety.

He noted that the 18-year-old girl was currently writing examinations, adding that the NPA remained committed to protecting everyone involved in the case.

“Where there is information that will lead to us believing that the 18-year-old will also be harmed, that can be arranged.

“As I said, the 18-year-old is writing examinations now, but we really want to make sure that all of the victims here are protected.”

Investigations could lead to further arrests

The NPA has also left the possibility of further arrests open as investigators examine allegations of witness interference involving Sibiya’s associates.

Kganyago stated the police would assess the available evidence to determine whether additional arrests were warranted.

The allegations made by controversial businessman Serge Cabonge would also form part of the investigative process.

“It is something that the investigating officer will have to look at, and if evidence is found to the fact that the people need to be arrested, that will happen.”

Sibiya’s departure from Saps

Sibiya’s criminal case comes after his resignation from the Saps on 12 October.

His disciplinary hearing did not proceed as planned after his legal representatives submitted his resignation letter at the beginning of the proceedings.

The former deputy national police commissioner’s resignation brought his employment with the police service to an immediate end, with his departure regarded as a dishonourable discharge.