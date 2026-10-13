‘He told me he could wipe out my entire family’: Father details alleged threats by Shadrack Sibiya

The complaint revealed that he had made a statement requesting a probe into the alleged threats.

The father of the 16-year-old girl at the centre of former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s sexual grooming case has told the court that the former senior police officer threatened to harm his family after he reported him to the police.

The allegations were contained in a statement by the father, identified in court as Mr M, during bail proceedings at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 13 October 2026.

Shadrack Sibiya sexual grooming case continues

According to the affidavit, which was read out by state prosecutor Velile Makasana, the complainant was at the Sandton Police Station on 26 August when Sibiya called him to question what he was doing.

At the time, Mr M was opening a criminal case against the former police officer, who has been accused of witness interference by the state.

An inquiry had been conducted before a full police investigation was launched.

A recording of the conversation was previously played in court, with Sibiya heard telling Mr M: “I can deal with you very quick and easy“.

In his statement, Mr M indicated that the call had alarmed him because of Sibiya’s position and perceived influence.

“He was angry, asking me what I was busy with. That came as a shock to me as I was busy opening a case docket against him.

“This got me very scared as I knew his capabilities and influence. The call cannot be a coincidence.

“I expressed my fear to the investigating officer, Sergeant [Nokukhanya] Ndlovu, as she was standing in front of me and put my phone on loudspeaker so she could witness as General Sibiya continued to talk to me in anger,” the affidavit reads.

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Mr M also told the court that he could not establish whether Sibiya, who resigned from the South African Police Service (Saps) on 12 October, or another person was “stalking” him.

The father further alleged that the telephone call was not the first time Sibiya had threatened him.

“He has told me he could harm or wipe out my entire family.”

The complaint further revealed that he had made a statement requesting a police investigation into the alleged threats.

Confrontation with Sibiya

The court also heard that Mr M had confronted Sibiya after discovering the former police officer’s interactions with his daughter.

However, the magistrate questioned the father’s reasons for confronting Sibiya over the alleged conduct.

“What was he hoping to achieve by confronting him with these issues?” she asked.

“I do not know as to why,” the prosecutor responded.

Makasana told the court the confrontation must have taken place before 17 August, as Mr M reported the matter to the police on that date.

Allegations

Sibiya was arrested at a strip club in Sandton on 21 September 2026 and is facing charges of sexual grooming, human trafficking, rape and a firearm-related offence.

The state alleges that he sexually groomed the 16-year-old daughter of his alleged former bodyguard and driver, with explicit material involving the minor allegedly exchanged through WhatsApp between 20 July and 3 August 2026.

Meanwhile, the alleged rape of the 18-year-old reportedly occurred on 16 May 2026.

Sibiya has denied the allegations.