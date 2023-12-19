Autopsy report suggests Kirsten Kluyts was not raped, had ‘no genital injuries’

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: This article may contain details not suitable for sensitive readers.

Post-mortem results have suggested that Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was not raped, the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court has heard.

On Tuesday, the court continued to hear evidence in the bail hearing of a 21-year-old college student, who has been accused of killing Kluyts.

The accused cannot be named until he pleads after the state added new charges in the case.

He is facing charges of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and premeditated murder.

The suspect was arrested at his student residence on 26 November after the police obtained video footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

‘No injuries’

During proceedings, the accused read out the autopsy report in court, which stated: “Pelvic walls: Intact and showed no abnormalities.

“Genital organs: there no were obvious injuries noted on the external genitalia, labia, anus, perineal area and the vaginal canal. The uterus contained a male foetus weighing 54 grams whose gestational age is plus minus 14 weeks.”

“From my understanding of this is there is no injuries on the private parts,” the suspect said.

The accused later denied he was a flight risk and would attempt to evade trial or interact with witnesses if he is released on bail.

“I know I didn’t do anything wrong so I don’t have a reason to run,” he told the court.

Earlier, the state cross-examined the accused about that the injuries he saw on the victim.

State prosecutor Ayanda Bakana handed the suspect photos of Kluyts’ body in the mortuary, with the images revealing that her injuries were extensive.

The photos show injuries on the victim’s cheek, chin and mouth. Her eyes were also swollen. Kluyts’ nose and teeth were full of blood.

Her body also had a number of scratches.

The accused’s lawyer, Advocate Itumeleng Masako, informed the court that the defence believed the state’s case was weak.

The 21-year-old student is adamant he did not rape or murder Kluyts, but conceded that he stole her clothes as he had contaminated the crime scene with his fingerprints.

He conceded that he wore her blue shirt and admitted to later disposing of it, along with her cap, pants and running shoes, down a drain.

The accused also told the court he should rather be facing charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

“My only crime that I will admit to is that I took the clothes and I did throw them away. I’m not denying it, but I’m not a criminal that’s one thing that’s for sure,” the accused said on Tuesday.

The bail hearing has been adjourned until Wednesday.

The family of a man accused of murdering #KirstenKluyts comforts his distraught father after an emotional reunion with his son during the brief adjournment. Various members of the family could be seen wiping away tears.

Kluyts’ attack

Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was attacked while participating in a MyRun event in Sandton on 29 October 2023.

Her body was found at George Lea Park in Parkmore hours after her disappearance.

The victim’s running shoes, sunglasses, blue T-shirt, pants, and pink cap were taken.

According to the state, Kluyts was struck with a blunt object before she was smothered and strangled until she died.

