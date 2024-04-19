Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs’ alleged killers to wait for bail

24-year-old Luke Fleurs was gunned down in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg earlier this month.

The six men accused of killing Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs will have to wait until next week to continue their bid for bail.

The 24-year-old footballer was gunned down in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Ndumiso Moswane, Fernando Sive, Nhlakanipo Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the footballer’s death.

They face charges of murder, robbery under aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The matter was postponed to 25 April to finalise legal representation for the six and for lawyers to familiarise themselves with the matter.

READ MORE: Luke Fleurs murder: State to oppose suspects’ bail as case postponed

We will oppose bail

The state has previously indicated it will oppose bail.

“The appetite is there to oppose their release on bail,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed.

She said investigations were ongoing, while state prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya told the court they still needed to get bail information, the profile of the accused and the bail statements from the investigating officers.

Luke Fleurs’ hijacking and murder

Police said Fleurs was confronted by two armed suspects while waiting for assistance at a petrol station in Honeydew on 3 April.

The star was shot once in the upper body before a suspect fled in his red VW Golf 8 GTI and others followed in a getaway car.

ALSO READ: Motaung Jnr – Chiefs’ players wanted to pay tribute to fallen soldier Fleurs

Fleurs was rushed to the nearest medical centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The car was later found but stripped for parts.

“When the vehicle was recovered on Monday, it was already stripped. Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijackings in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing,“ Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

‘We had plans, but God had others’

Taking to social media after his death, Fleurs’ girlfriend Lailaa Craayenstein posted pictures of the couple together, along with the words: “We had plans, but God had others.”

“You come to realise that some things you haven’t accepted yet because there’s a thin line between accepting something and suppressing it.

“A thin line between overcoming something and avoiding it. A small window between today and tomorrow. And an even smaller window between checking up on someone or just passing the thought and not doing it at all.

“I feel guilty, angry, frustrated, but most importantly, I feel powerless. There is nothing I can do besides figure out which side of the line is suppression or acceptance when it comes to the next step. I’m so sorry this world broke you.” the post read.



Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa and Cornelia Le Roux.