No murder charge yet for man held with slain Moselakgomo’s item

A man found in possession of an item belonging to slain runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo was arrested yesterday in Kempton Park.

A man found in possession of an item belonging to slain runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, whose body was found in Kempton Park on 12 September, was arrested yesterday.

The suspect appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Police announced breakthrough with three arrests in Moselakgomo case

With just three arrests in connection with two of the multiple East Rand murders of women made so far, police announced the latest breakthrough yesterday.

Nearly a month has passed since the shocking discovery of the last so far of female victims in the Ekurhuleni area that sparked fears a serial killer is at large.

The victims are Busisiwe Mahlangu found in Kempton Park on 15 July; Itumeleng Kekana, found in Kempton Park on 3 August; Nomfesane Mjobo, found in Kempton Park on 26 August; the body of an unidentified woman found floating in the Clayville River in Olifantsfontein on 7 September; Gracious Nkomo, found in Kempton Park on 10 September; Elizabeth Moselakgomo, found in Kempton Park on 12 September; an unidentified body found in Olifantsfontein on 14 September; Dineo Motapane, found in Kwa-Thema on 15 September; and Jabulile Ntimba, found in Dawn Park on 17 September.

The murders highlighted gender-based violence and femicide.

South African Police Service (Saps) national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a suspect found in possession of an item belonging to Moselakgomo has been arrested.

The suspect appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Mathe said no murder charge has been brought against the suspect yet and investigations are ongoing.

No murder charge brought yet

“The suspect is likely to face a charge of possession of stolen property,” she said.

Parliamentary portfolio committee on police chair Ian Cameron welcomed the arrest.

“We must be clear about what has been confirmed: no murder charge has been brought against this suspect.

“Saps says a charge of possession of stolen property is likely. Any connection to Moselakgomo’s murder must still be established through evidence.”

Cameron said investigators must trace how the item came into the suspect’s possession and pursue every credible lead.

“They need the forensic and investigative support to build a case that can stand up in court. Elizabeth’s family deserves answers and regular updates from Saps,” he added.

Investigators must trace how item came into suspect’s possession – Cameron

Cameron said the focus remains on establishing who killed Moselakgomo.

University of Limpopo criminology Prof Witness Maluleke said there was nothing to celebrate yet.

“The suspect might not be directly linked to the pending case. The wheels of justice must turn.

“If the found item is in his possession unknowingly, then we should give him the benefit of the doubt and the court will definitely prove his alibi. A waiting game should be practised at the moment,” he said.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said this development did not bring closure to the case.

“There are many ways the suspect could have come into the possession of the property,” she said.