R100m drug lab accused remain behind bars after court appearance

They are facing charges relating to the manufacturing of and dealing in illegal drugs.

Five accused arrested following the discovery of a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory at a farm, with an estimated street value of R100 million, will remain behind bars until their next court appearance.

The accused, Trent Coetzer (36), Nakedi Makwesi (44), Evan-Lee Mohapi (25), Donell Coetzer (28), and Lyle Johnson (21), appeared before the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 October 2026.

Charges

They are facing charges relating to the manufacturing of and dealing in illegal drugs.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the matter was postponed to 21 October 2026 for the verification of the accused’s residential addresses and the hearing of a formal bail application.

He said all five accused remain in custody.

“The National Prosecuting Authority remains committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies to combat organised crime and to ensure that those involved in the manufacture and distribution of illegal drugs are held accountable before the law.”

Drug lab

The multi-million-rand clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory was uncovered at a farm in Hekpoort near Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

The accused were handcuffed after law enforcement authorities received information regarding suspected illegal drug manufacturing activities at the premises.

Arrest

Following the issuing of a search warrant, officers conducted a search operation at the farm, where a clandestine drug laboratory was discovered. Officers arrested the five accused at the scene.

The Hawks’ Narcotics Bureau led the operation, working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) Head Office Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force, and the West Rand K-9 Unit.

Millions

Preliminary estimates place the value of the laboratory and its contents at approximately R100 million.

The latest bust adds to a growing list of high-value drug laboratory takedowns across the country as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to dismantle organised crime syndicates involved in the production and distribution of illicit substances.