Sangoma jailed for client’s murder after blaming ancestors

Warning: This article contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

The Atamelang Regional Court in the North West has sentenced sangoma William Thibedi to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his client.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the 31-year-old Thibedi was convicted after the court found that he had lured the deceased into a purported cleansing ritual before brutally murdering and beheading him.

The court heard that in January 2019, the deceased approached Thibedi, a sangoma, seeking assistance with a cleansing ritual.

Thibedi enlisted his younger brother and a friend and arranged for the ritual to take place at night in a secluded bush area.

“Upon arrival, Thibedi began the ritual by pouring water mixed with traditional medicine over the deceased. He then told his younger brother and friend to step away, claiming the next phase of the ritual was confidential and could only be performed in private,” said the NPA.

“The two complied and left Thibedi alone with the deceased. It was during this time that Thibedi murdered the deceased and beheaded him.

“A short while later, the two men returned and were horrified to discover Thibedi cutting off the deceased’s head with a knife. When questioned, Thibedi claimed that his ancestors had instructed him to commit the act.

“He subsequently dug a grave and buried the deceased’s body. The deceased’s head and hands were placed in a bucket, which Thibedi removed from the scene. He further threatened his younger brother and friend with dire consequences should they disclose what had occurred.”

Sangoma’s victim reported missing

The deceased’s family later reported him missing. In December 2022, following a dispute between Thibedi and his younger brother, the latter threatened to expose the murder. Their cousin overheard the argument and informed other family members. The information eventually reached the deceased’s family, who reported the matter to the police.

Police opened a case at Madibogo Police Station, and they arrested Thibedi that same month. Following his arrest, Thibedi made a confession and pointed out the locations where he had buried the deceased’s remains. Police subsequently recovered the deceased’s head and the bucket in which it had been concealed.

The State, represented by Advocate Edward Manicus, presented compelling evidence from several witnesses, including Thibedi’s younger brother, his friend, family members, and the investigating officer, Sergeant Magakolodi Moribe.

The sangoma was convicted of premeditated murder. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West Division, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed the sentence.

“This sentence sends a strong message that the criminal justice system will deal decisively with those who exploit vulnerable and unsuspecting individuals for criminal purposes. The NPA remains committed to ensuring justice for victims and their families and to holding perpetrators of violent crimes fully accountable for their actions.”