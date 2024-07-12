Ex-boyfriend, accomplices arrested after Alice woman’s charred remains found in Makhanda

19-year-old Kungawo Nyhweba's 34-year-old ex-boyfriend and two accomplices arrested after her burnt body was discovered near initiation huts in Makhanda.

The ex-boyfriend of a young woman from Alice, Eastern Cape, has been arrested after her charred remains were discovered in an open space in Joza township, Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).

19-year-old Kungawo Nyhweba went missing from her home in Alice on Friday, 5 July, after she was allegedly kidnapped by her 34-year-old teacher ex-boyfriend; his friend, a caretaker at a primary school, and their partners.

According to the Eastern Cape police, Nyhweba’s disappearance was reported to the police on Monday for investigation.

Burnt remains found in Makhanda open field

Following a six-day search for the young woman, preliminary investigations by the police led to her burnt remains being recovered on Wednesday in an open field near initiation huts in Makhanda, over 100 kilometres away from her home in Alice.

Grocott’s Mail reported that on Thursday, Nyhweba’s family, friends, church leaders, activists, community members, government officials, and Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta held a prayer session where her remains were discovered.

ALSO READ: Man on bail for rape and murder of 83-year-old woman, allegedly rapes another granny

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said that according to information, four suspects were involved in Nyhweba’s alleged kidnapping and murder.

Two of the suspects, aged 19 and 45, were arrested on Wednesday night from their homes at Golf Course, Alice.

At the time of the two suspects’ arrests, the ex-boyfriend and his friend were still at large, but the police were following leads.

Ex-boyfriend arrested, other suspect’s body found in Indwe

On Thursday night, the police managed to track down the ex-boyfriend, and he was arrested while the 46-year-old friend’s dead body was found in Indwe at about 11:30 pm.

The police confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened looking into the suspect’s death, and police investigations are underway.

The ex-boyfriend is expected to join the other two suspects who were already arrested, and the trio will all be charged with kidnapping and murder. They will be appearing at Alice Magistrates Court on Monday.

ALSO READ: Action Society notes progress on nine notorious rape and GBV cases across SA

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, and her management said they were saddened by Nyhweba’s killing.

‘Police will not stand for such acts’

Mene expressed her gratitude to the police for their swift response to capturing the perpetrators and finding the young woman’s body. However, she also conveyed to the community at large that the police strongly condemn gender-based violence (GBV) and will not stand for such barbaric acts.

“We shall work tirelessly to intervene in fighting GBV in our society and guarantee that we shall follow any leads and bring perpetrators thereof to justice,” she said.