Daily news update: Presidential Inauguration | UDM deputy president held for ransom | ‘Gupta Saxonwold compound’ lights out

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated on 19 June with the graceful elegance of the Union Buildings at his back.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Movement (UDM) Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was kidnapped on Tuesday, with his attackers demanding R10 000 ransom.

Furthermore, the City of Johannesburg has cut off power and water supply to the Saxonwold mansion that once housed the controversial Gupta family.

News Today: 19 June 2024

The weather service has not issued any weather warnings but expect fine and cool weather nationwide. – full weather forecast here.

21 guns and ceremonial salutes: Order of proceedings for SA’s Presidential Inauguration

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated on 19 June with the graceful elegance of the Union Buildings at his back.

The amphitheatre of the 114-year-old monument will house the officials and visiting dignitaries, while the lush southern lawns will provide a viewing area for the public.

The South African Air Force and National Defence Force will have a ceremonial role in the inauguration. Picture: Twitter/ SANDF_ZA

An entertainment programme is scheduled to begin at 9 am, with formal proceedings pinned down for 11 am.

EFF to file complaint against DA MP Renaldo Gouws

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will submit a formal complaint to the Speaker of the National Assembly regarding the conduct of Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Renaldo Gouws.

Gouws recently sparked controversy on social media after his past comments resurfaced, which have led to accusations of racism.

DA MP Renaldo Gouws. Picture: Renaldo Gouws/X

In a video, Gouws expressed concerns about violence against white people in South Africa, likening it to “reverse apartheid”.

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa held ransom for R10k

United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was kidnapped on Tuesday, with his attackers demanding R10 000 ransom.

The party confirmed this to The Citizen.

UDM deputy Nqabayomzi Kwankwa and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: X

It is believed that he had arrived at a hair salon to get his hair cut when he was abducted.

Double delight: Huge fuel price decrease on the horizon for July

Following early-month predictions of a possible decrease of around R1.50 in petrol prices, Mzansi motorists are no doubt counting the sleeps — and the kilometres — until July.

Just this month, drivers were already rejoicing at the pumps with a sharp dip of R1.24 cents per litre for petrol and between R1.08 (50ppm) and R1.18 (500ppm) per litre for diesel.

Latest data indicates that conditions are still on track for a drop in petrol and diesel prices in July 2024. Picture: iStock

If the current over-recovery in fuel prices hold, July will be the second month in a row for petrol price cuts.

‘Gupta Saxonwold compound’ has its lights cut

The City of Johannesburg has cut off power and water supply to the Saxonwold mansion that once housed the controversial Gupta family.

Services at the property were discontinued last week, but on Tuesday City officials went to the property to inspect if there were illegal connections.

7 Saxonwold Drive in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, part of the massive Gupta family compound. The row of houses cost more than R52 million, and is in one of Johannesburg’s most exclusive suburbs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Kevin Sutherland)

The City said it was forced to cut off water and electricity to the compound after the failure to make payment arrangements by the owners of the compound.

