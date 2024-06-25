Daily news update: Kodwa’s parliamentary comeback | Cameron responds to blackface fiasco | DA eyes 11 cabinet positions

News today includes the African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that its corruption-accused former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, will be sworn in as a member of parliament (MP) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Ian Cameron insists that he is not a racist and that he only took part in a blackface protest to raise awareness about poor race relations in South Africa.

Furthermore, the Democratic Alliance (DA) allegedly has its eyes set on eleven cabinet positions and their deputies.

News Today: 25 June 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay, but expect fine and cool weather in most provinces. – full weather forecast here.

ANC confirms parliamentary comeback of ‘Streetwise’ Zizi Kodwa

Kodwa has been implicated by the State Capture Inquiry for receiving almost R1.7 million between 2014 and 2015 from former IT group EOH executive Jehan Mackay when he was the ANC’s national spokesperson.

Disgraced former minister Zizi Kodwa will be sworn in as ANC MP on Tuesday, 25 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Kodwa and Mackay appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court earlier this month on corruption charges related to alleged bribes of cash.

Boat ride to check on the baby: Eastern Cape’s maternal healthcare crisis

Pregnant women in the Eastern Cape face unimaginable challenges in accessing antenatal care and maternity services.

Many travel long distances, often in labour, to reach healthcare facilities, only to find overcrowding, understaffing, and inadequate resources.

Xhosa Indigenous Midwives. Image: Hombakazi Nqandeka Instagram

One such victim of the province’s inadequate provision of basic natal care is the landlord of agriculturalist and maternal healthcare activist Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka, living in Nqileni Village, Bulungula.

Cameron says blackface protest was not intended to ‘demean’ black people

Cameron came under fire over the weekend after a video of him taking part in a blackface protest outside the offices of the Department of Higher Education and Training 12 years ago.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ian Cameron took part in a blackface protest against race quotas in 2012. Pictures: Neil McCartney and X

The protest aimed to allegedly raise concerns about discriminatory policies that placed white students at a disadvantage.

Riky Rick Foundation wins at Cannes Lions Awards

A year after the release of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated Riky Rick song Stronger was released, the song and campaign won a Silver Lion at the Cannes 2024 Awards

Stronger was released on Youth Day last year following the death of Riky Rick in February 2022.

Stronger was recorded using AI from Riky Rick’s words taken from his social media posts. Picture: rikyrickfoundation/Instagram

The Cannes Lions Award recognises creative communications, advertising, and related fields. The awards are considered the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry.

DA eyes 11 cabinet positions in GNU Cabinet

This is according to a “leaked” letter, seen by The Citizen and shared on social media platforms.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, DA MP Siviwe Gwarube and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

The letter addressed to African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, was sent by DA federal executive chairperson Helen Zille on Sunday.

In other news today:

