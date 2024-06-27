Daily news update: ‘No 9.3 million votes missing’ | Kolisi to continue captaining Boks | ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has heavily criticised the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party over claims of vote rigging in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, double World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi will continue to lead the Springboks for the two-Test series against Ireland kicking off at Loftus next weekend, coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Furthermore, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said “no self-respecting organisation” can agree with the demands the DA is making in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

News Today: 27 June 2024

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape, but otherwise morning fog is expected in multiple provinces and dust storms are likely along Northern Cape coast. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘No 9.3 million votes missing’ – IEC asks Electoral Court to dismiss MK party’s case with costs

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has heavily criticised the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party over claims of vote rigging in the 2024 elections.

The IEC filed its affidavit with the Electoral Court on Tuesday in response to the MK party’s bid to have the national and provincial election results declared not free and fair.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo at the Result Operations Centre in Midrand. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The MK party lodged its urgent application seeking to set aside the general election outcome and to direct President Cyril Ramaphosa to proclaim a new election date within 90 days.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No 9.3 million votes missing’ – IEC asks Electoral Court to dismiss MK party’s case with costs

Brits old age home murder suspects die in custody

Two men accused of killing a fellow retirement home resident have died while awaiting their court date.

In May this year, 92-year-old Daniel Madumo and 75-year-old Jeremia Mmatli were arrested in connection with the death of 80-year-old Godfrey Motsepe at an old age home in Brits, North West.

Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. Picture: Supplied

Motsepe is believed to have encountered Madumo and Mmatli at around 4 am at the retirement home. An altercation between the elderly allegedly ended in Motsepe’s death. Madumo and Mmatli were arrested on the same day.

CONTINUE READING: Brits old age home murder suspects die in custody

Kolisi to continue captaining Boks … and he’s not fat — Rassie Erasmus

Double World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi will continue to lead the Springboks for the two-Test series against Ireland kicking off at Loftus next weekend, coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

At a Bok press conference Erasmus was asked about criticism that was levelled at Kolisi by the owner of his franchise, French giants Racing 92, Jacky Lorenzetti, who accused him of being unfit and out of shape after they were dumped out of the Top 14 in the quarterfinals.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

However, Erasmus came to his players defence and admitted that he would be leading the team next weekend.

CONTINUE READING: Kolisi to continue captaining Boks … and he’s not fat — Rassie Erasmus

ActionSA won’t be signing up to GNU, says Mashaba after ANC meeting

ActionSA has insisted it won’t join the ANC-proposed Government of National Unity (GNU) as negotiations between political parties take shape.

Currently, 10 parties have signed the GNU statement of intent in order to form a government at the national level.

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This is after no party received an outright majority in the 2024 general elections.

CONTINUE READING: ActionSA won’t be signing up to GNU, says Mashaba after ANC meeting

‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said “no self-respecting organisation” can agree with the demands the DA is making in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mokonyane made the comments ahead of an imminent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of his new Cabinet.

ANC secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: African National Congress/X

Ramaphosa was expected to announce his Cabinet on Sunday following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week but demands by the DA allegedly pushed this back several days.

CONTINUE READING: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Cabinet tipped for today | Zuma’s daughter becomes MP | eThekwini postpones mayor’s election