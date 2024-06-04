Daily news update: ‘ANC, DA, IFP likely to form coalition’ | Tornado hits KZN | Nelson Mandela Bay floods

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes with South Africa’s recent conclusion of the highly anticipated election, more anticipation looms over the country as the African National Congress (ANC) has to find a party to wed.

Meanwhile, a tornado has struck Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal causing extensive damage.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to families of the victims of the floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay.

News Today: 31 May 2024

The weather service has warned of disruptive snow, disruptive rain and strong damaging winds in numerous parts of South Africa. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC, DA and IFP likely to form core coalition, says political analyst

With South Africa’s recent conclusion of the highly anticipated election, more anticipation looms over the country as the African National Congress (ANC) has to find a party to wed.

Political talks shake the nation as many try to guess and analyse which party the ANC will form a coalition with.

Image: iStock

Many refer to this partnership as the Government of Unity, also known as the Government of National Unity (GNU).

CONTINUE READING: ANC, DA and IFP likely to form core coalition, says political analyst

Proteas dig deep to beat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

They had to work for it, but the Proteas maintained their composure in challenging conditions last night as they held themselves together to wrap up a relatively comfortable six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their first match of the T20 World Cup in New York.

Playing in an unfamiliar setting at the newly built Nassau County Stadium, the SA team were set a target of 78 runs to win in a low-scoring game, and they found themselves in early trouble at 23/2 in the fifth over.

Anrich Nortje is congratulated by Proteas teammates after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Unlike their opponents, however, who had also failed to take advantage of the powerplay, the South Africans managed to hold on to wickets.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas dig deep to beat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

WATCH: Tornado hits Tongaat in KZN, causing extensive damage

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed that at 4pm on Thursday it had finished counting the nation’s votes.

It had also completely finished the recording process for 22.6% of its voting districts, which represents 2.3 million votes.

The tornado wreaked havoc, causing extensive damage to homes. Photo: IPSS emergency services

“For all intents and purposes counting procedures have been concluded with only a few voting stations reported to still be counting at 3pm,” the IEC said.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Tornado hits Tongaat in KZN, causing extensive damage

Jabulani Khumalo ambushed by MK party supporters outside court

Expelled leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jabulani Khumalo was allegedly attacked by the party’s supporters after leaving the Electoral Court on Monday following a hearing regarding the leadership of former president Jacob Zuma’s party.

Khumalo was in the Electoral Court to get his expulsion from the MK party declared invalid and unlawful and that he be reinstated as the organisation’s leader with immediate effect.

Jabulani Khumalo was ambushed by MK party supporters. Screengrab of video/X/@Newzroom405.

Zuma ousted Khumalo and other MK party leaders weeks before the national and provincial elections.

CONTINUE READING: Jabulani Khumalo ambushed by MK party supporters outside court

Nelson Mandela Bay floods: Ramaphosa sends condolences as death tolls remains at 7

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to families of the victims of the floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mayor Gary van Niekerk confirmed on Monday that the death toll of the flooding in the area stands at seven.

Picture: Gift of the Givers/ Facebook

Rescue teams are still searching for a missing 20-year-old victim who was washed away near Dawn in East London.

CONTINUE READING: Nelson Mandela Bay floods: Ramaphosa sends condolences as death tolls remains at 7

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: The people have spoken | Hands-off Ramaphosa | DA coalition team | Bay floods