Taiwan opens wellness doors to South Africans

The Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026 campaign, officially launched in Johannesburg last week.

South Africans have been offered an opportunity to participate in a global initiative that would provide them with international exposure for their innovative ideas in health, wellness, cycling, and smart health care technologies.

The Go Healthy with Taiwan 2026 campaign, officially launched in Johannesburg last week by Impilo Global Events in partnership with Taiwan stakeholders based in South AfriTaca, creates an opportunity for South African innovators, entrepreneurs, universities, NGOs, health care professionals, researchers, sports scientists and community leaders to help shape the future of health in the country.

Participants are invited to submit proposals that combine local implementation with Taiwanese technologies and expertise to address real challenges facing communities across South Africa.

The campaign offers South Africans a unique opportunity to gain international exposure, build cross-border partnerships and compete for global awards designed to turn innovative ideas into real-world impact.

According to CJ Lo, director of the economic division at the Taipei liaison office in South Africa, Taiwan is not only about chips, but is also leading in health care innovation.

Three winning proposals globally will each receive a $30 000 (about R485 000) award.

The top six finalists will be invited to Taiwan for enterprise visits, health innovation experiences and professional pitch coaching, while the top 20 finalists will receive one-on-one mentorship and collaboration opportunities with Taiwanese enterprises.

In 2025, Go Healthy with Taiwan attracted 638 proposals from 55 countries, highlighting Taiwan’s growing role as a global connector in health care innovation.

Speaking at the South African launch at Workshop17 The Bank, Ellen Hsu, director of the Taiwan trade centre Johannesburg, said: “Last year our promotion in South Africa was limited, yet we still received several proposals that impressed us greatly. That showed us the tremendous potential that exists here.”