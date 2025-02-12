Top 10 stories of the day: Countries backing SA | Emaan Fatima rescued | Zuma years ‘a disaster’ – Maharaj

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes several countries have pledged their support for South Africa after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting aid to the country.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped a week ago in East London has been reunited with her family.

Furthermore, anti-apartheid activist and the late former president Nelson Mandela’s friend, Mac Maharaj, described former president Jacob Zuma’s years in office as a “disaster” for South Africa.

These countries have pledged support for South Africa amid Trump criticism [VIDEO]

Several countries have pledged their support for South Africa after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting aid to the country.

France, Germany, Italy, the European Union, and the other member states expressed their shared “common attachment” to multilateralism, the rule of law, non-racialism, and non-sexism in South Africa.

US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP / Olivier Douliery

In a video message on X (formally Twitter), Andreas Peschke, Germany’s ambassador to South Africa, said the countries shared many parallels and values.

“Like you, we have committed to multilateralism, equity, and justice in the world,” said Alberto Vecchi, Italy’s ambassador to South Africa.

France’s ambassador, David Martinon, also supported South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: These countries have pledged support for South Africa amid Trump criticism [VIDEO]

‘Go look after your Ankole at Phala Phala’: MPs slate Ramaphosa’s ‘recycled’ Sona promises

Opposition parties have fiercely criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), describing it as lacking substance and failing to address key issues facing the country.

The debate on Ramaphosa’s speech continued into its second and final day at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Cape Town City Hall on 15 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Ramaphosa will get a chance to respond to the debate on Thursday.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Go look after your Ankole at Phala Phala’: MPs slate Ramaphosa’s ‘recycled’ Sona promises

Nine-year-old Emaan Fatima rescued: Here’s what we know so far [VIDEO]

A nine-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped a week ago in East London has been reunited with her family.

During the rescue operation on Wednesday, a multi-disciplinary team consisting of the Hawks kidnapping task team East London public order police and hostage negotiators also arrested three suspects aged between 20 and 67.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Picture: Jacques Nelles

The trio appeared before East London Magistrate’s court on Wednesday where they were remanded in custody for a formal bail application.

CONTINUE READING: Nine-year-old Emaan Fatima rescued: Here’s what we know so far [VIDEO]

SEARCH YOUR AREA: 28 Gauteng reservoirs ‘critically low’ or without enough water

Johannesburg is facing a severe water crisis, with 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers now at critically low levels or completely without water.

This was revealed in a system status report released by Johannesburg Water on Wednesday.

Picture: iStock

Approximately 350 areas are affected.

CONTINUE READING: SEARCH YOUR AREA: 28 Gauteng reservoirs ‘critically low’ or without enough water

Zuma’s years ‘were a disaster’ for South Africa – Mac Maharaj [VIDEO]

Anti-apartheid activist and the late former president Nelson Mandela’s friend, Mac Maharaj, described former president Jacob Zuma’s years in office as a “disaster” for South Africa.

Maharaj was reflecting and sharing his insights on what went wrong in the country 35 years after Mandela’s release from prison.

Mac Maharaj speaks during a memorial service for former speaker of the National Assembly, Frene Ginwala at the Johannesburg City Hall, 24 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The former statesman’s release from prison marked a significant change in the political landscape of South Africa — transitioning from the brutal regime of apartheid to democracy.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma’s years ‘were a disaster’ for South Africa – Mac Maharaj [VIDEO]

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Zuma-Sambudla apologises | Sona showdown | Ntshangase joins Sunrise FC.