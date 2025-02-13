Top 10 stories of the day: Fallen soldiers home | Mkhwebane loses impeachment appeal | Water crisis: High Court closed

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the remains of the 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who perished in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have returned home and been handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been dealt a blow after the Constitutional Court dismissed her latest impeachment-related appeal bid.

Furthermore, the Johannesburg High Court has been temporarily closed due to a water shortage.

Weather tomorrow: Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2025

Expect disruptive rain in Limpopo, extreme fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape, and varied conditions across provinces. – full weather forecast here.

‘We will remember them’: Fallen SANDF soldiers return home for a final farewell

SANDF hosted a handing-over ceremony and memorial service at the Air Force Base in Swartkop on Thursday evening. The families of the troops eagerly awaited their return; however, there were multiple delays, including medical processing in Uganda.

Handover of the remains of fallen heroes of SANDF by the President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the families as Commander in Chief of SANDF at Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen.

The hearses carrying the fallen heroes and President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at the air base with rain pouring in buckets at around 6: 30pm. A positive omen in many African cultures.

‘Deep in their hearts they know they’re talking to the wind’: Ramaphosa responds to Sona criticism

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to the criticism from MPs following his recent State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, the president defended the plans outlined in his speech and pushed back against those who dismissed them as empty promises.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town on 13 February 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Over the past two days, MPs debated the Sona, with some expressing skepticism.

Mkhwebane dealt blow after Constitutional Court denies leave to appeal impeachment

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been dealt a blow after the Constitutional Court dismissed her latest impeachment-related appeal bid.

In a two-page order delivered by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya on Wednesday, the apex court said Mkhwebane’s leave to appeal application “must be dismissed on the basis that it is moot and that nothing warrants the court’s exercise of a discretion to entertain it despite its mootness”.

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media in Midrand ,Johannesburg, on 30 August 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“Consequently, leave to appeal is refused,” the ConCourt stated.

Customary and civil wives battle it out in court with paternity issues exposed – here’s who won

The battle over a deceased man’s estate got heated as two women claimed to be married to him in customary and civil laws, respectively.

The appellant, who was in a civil marriage with the deceased, approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the lower courts declared the respondent the deceased’s customary wife.

Picture: iStock

The customary marriage was said to have occurred on 13 March 1979, and the civil marriage followed on 23 December 1996.

Johannesburg High Court closed due to water shortage

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

