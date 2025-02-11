Top 10 stories of the day: Zuma-Sambudla apologises | Sona showdown | Ntshangase joins Sunrise FC.

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has issued an apology for her posts on X criticising the party’s secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

Meanwhile, opposition parties on Tuesday threw salvos at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first State of the Nation Address (Sona) under the government of national unity (GNU).

Furthermore, former Baroka FC and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has joined ABC Motsepe Foundation side Sunrise FC as he looks to revive his ailing football career.

Weather tomorrow: 12 February 2025

The weather service has warned of damaging winds leading to localised damage and difficult driving conditions in parts of Northern Cape and Western Cape and hot to very hot and uncomfortable conditions in parts of Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

MK party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla apologises for social media posts attacking Shivambu

MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has issued an apology for her posts on X criticising the party’s secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

Seemingly reacting to posts praising Shivambu on Monday, Zuma-Sambudla responded with a tirade of her own posts, many of which contained explicit language. In one of them, she claimed Shivambu was the “worst thing that happened to MK”.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the IEC’s national results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, 30 May 2024. Picture: Ngel Sibanda/ The Citizen

This led to MK party leader Jacob Zuma, who is also her father, threatening to terminate her membership if she did not apologise.

Prison break at Pollsmoor as parliament discusses Thabo Bester

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed the escape of an inmate from the Pollsmoor Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

Yanga Wayithi is a 35-year-old man serving a six-month imprisonment for theft and trespassing.

Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

According to the department, he had been assigned to a work team responsible for maintaining the facility’s grounds.

Sona showdown: Ramaphosa under fire as Hlophe hails Zuma

Opposition parties on Tuesday threw salvos at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first State of the Nation Address (Sona) under the government of national unity (GNU).

Leaders of different political parties were allowed to critique Ramaphosa’s Sona at a parliamentary sitting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) was debated on Tuesday in parliament. Picture: GCIS

However, MK party parliamentary leader John Hlophe spent most of his time on the floor paying tribute to his leader, Jacob Zuma.

MPs scold Eskom after AG report highlights little progress [VIDEO]

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has raised concerns about Eskom’s exorbitant electricity tariff increases, saying that ordinary South Africans cannot afford it.

On Tuesday, Scopa was briefed by the Auditor-General (AG) on Eskom’s annual reports and financial statements for the 2023/24 financial year.

Picture: iStock

Eskom received a qualified audit opinion with findings for the 2023/24 financial year.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star joins ABC Motsepe Foundation side

Former Baroka FC and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has joined ABC Motsepe Foundation side Sunrise FC as he looks to revive his ailing football career.

The Limpopo-based outfit announced Ntshangase’s signing through their social media platforms on Tuesday.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has joined Sunrise FC. Photo: Sunrise media

“Sunrise FC is proud to announce the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs, Baroka FC, and Black Leopards midfielder Siphelele Leonard Ntshangase!”

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

