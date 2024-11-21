Top 10 stories of the day: CryptoQueen ‘hiding in SA | Bail denied for Dezzi Liebenberg | Sho Madjozi leaving music business

R90m reward: What you need to know about the FBI’s most wanted woman ‘hiding in SA’

Who needs the Lotto Jackpot to become an instant multimillionaire when a staggering $5 million (about R90.7 million) reward is on the table for information leading to the arrest of the infamous “Cryptoqueen” Dr Ruja Ignatova?

Since the ’80s, South Africa has become a haven for international fugitives, including the likes of Czech crime boss Radovan Krejcir, Yuri “The Russian” Ulianitski and “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein whose ongoing murder trial featured slain underworld kingpin Mark Lifman as prime suspect.

German police believe that ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova whose high-flying life included a lavish yacht and several mansions across the globe, might be hiding out in Cape Town. Pictures: FBI/ X

According to fresh leads, it appears that Ignatova – the 44-year-old Bulgarian-German fugitive – has followed in their footsteps and is currently residing in Cape Town.

SA welcomes ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Deif

The South African government has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif.

The South African government said in a statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) that the ICC’s move is a significant development in addressing the situation in Palestine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) building is pictured on November 21, 2024 in The Hague. – The International Criminal Court on November 21, 2024 issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif. (Photo by Laurens van PUTTEN / ANP / AFP)

“South Africa reaffirms its commitment to international law and urges all state parties to act in accordance with their obligations in the Rome Statute,” the department said.

Bail denied for Dezzi Liebenberg, Louis sings loudly from the cells

The wife of diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has been denied bail in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 21 November.

Dezzi Liebenberg had been awaiting the outcome of her bail hearing since 15 November following the couple’s arrest in October this year.

Louis and Dezzi Liebenberg during the wife’s bail hearing. Picture: Supplied

According to the magistrate, she failed to meet the burden of proof required to show that her release on bail would serve the interests of justice.

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by only 25 bps despite economists’ call for 50

The Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank has decided to cut the repo rate by only 25 basis points, despite economists calling for a cut of 50 basis points.

After Statistics SA announced this week that the inflation rate for October decreased by a full 1% in October from September, economists said there were no inflation expectations to justify not cutting the repo rate by 50 basis points.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Gallo Images

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) didn’t seem to agree.

Sho Madjozi on why she’s leaving the music business after announcing final album

On Thursday morning. Sho Madjozi announced that she’ll be releasing a new song, nothing strange here, I thought.

But the latter part of her sentence was more fascinating; she shared that the song would be part of her final studio album.

Sho Madjozi has announced that her upcoming album will be here last. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to The Citizen, parked on the side of the road en route from Limpopo to Johannesburg hours after the announcement, Madjozi expressed her exhaustion with the industry.

“The way that the music industry is set up at the moment, you spend more time trying to get attention,” she said.

