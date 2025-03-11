Top 10 stories of the day: Ekurhuleni bus crash death toll rises | Godongwana’s budget speech | Statutory rape in SA

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the death toll in the Ekurhuleni municipal bus crash on the R21 highway has risen to 16.

Meanwhile, will Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana be second time lucky on Wednesday when he presents his budget speech?

Furthermore, roughly 50 statutory rape cases per month have been registered with the police since last April.

Weather tomorrow: 12 March 2025

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in parts of North West, Free State, Gauteng and Limpopo, and damaging winds at sea in parts of Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Death toll from horrific bus crash near OR Tambo Airport rises [VIDEO]

The death toll in the Ekurhuleni municipal bus crash on the R21 highway has risen to 16.

The bus carrying passengers from Katlehong to Pomona crashed on Tuesday morning near the OR Tambo International Airport.

The bus carrying passengers from Katlehong to Pomona crashed on Tuesday morning near the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Forty-five people who were injured, including the driver, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Joshlin Smith case: Social worker reveals Kelly’s drug use and child abuse

A social worker involved in the missing Joshlin Smith case told the court that Kelly Smith, Joshlin’s mother, had been using drugs for an extended period.

The case is being heard in the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha Bay.

Kelly Smith consults with her legal counsel. Picture: Screengrab

Siliziwe Mbambo of the Western Cape Department of Social Development testified that she became involved with the Smith family at the time of Joshlin’s disappearance. Joshlin was six years old when she disappeared from her Middelpos home on 19 February 2024.

Budget speech: second time lucky for Godongwana?

Will Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana be second time lucky on Wednesday when he presents his budget speech? South Africans are holding their breath to see if he has a new plan of where to find the extra money.

Prof. Bonke Dumisa, an independent economic analyst, says the financial reality of South Africa is that we have been in junk status since 2018. “As a country, we are living beyond our national means, spending over R1 billion a day just to service the costs of the country’s debt, before even beginning to pay off the principal loans.

Picture: iStock

“With a government debt already above R6 trillion, government cannot risk taking on more debt. We must all commit to national belt-tightening measures, starting with our highly over-bloated government at all three tiers and our over-bloated public service, although we are covertly intimidated from stating these truths.

Ramaphosa shrugs off Malema’s ‘tirade’ over Elon Musk call

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at criticism from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema regarding his recent call with businessman Elon Musk.

The telephonic conversation, which took place on 3 February, came amid United States (US) President Donald Trump’s threats to cut financial aid to South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Cape Town City Hall on 15 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

During a Q&A session at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town, Malema questioned Ramaphosa on the nature of his call with Musk.

Statutory rape in South Africa: How many offenders were found guilty in last 10 months?

Roughly 50 statutory rape cases per month have been registered with the police since last April.

However, most cases are settled out of court or withdrawn – most of which are done before going to court.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The Ministry of Police revealed the figures in a written response to a parliamentary question submitted in late February.

