Top 10 stories of the day: Psych ward murder | Trump offer includes non-Afrikaners | Sassa gold card deadline

News today includes police investigating a shocking case of murder and attempted murder at a hospital in Limpopo, after a psychiatric patient was found murdered, allegedly by another patient.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has broadened his offer to farmers wishing to leave South Africa to include non-Afrikaans speakers.

Furthermore, the clock is ticking for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries to upgrade their gold cards to the new Postbank black cards before 20 March.

Weather tomorrow: 11 March 2025

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding, damaging winds, and hail in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Psychiatric patient bites man’s genitals during grim murder inside hospital

Police are investigating a shocking case of murder and attempted murder at a hospital in Limpopo, after what can be described as a scene from a movie.

Police found a 33-year-old patient dead inside a locked room at the psychiatric ward of the Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton at the weekend.

Picture: iStock

The man was allegedly being attacked by another patient.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers were alerted to an assault at 2am on Saturday.

Psychiatric patient bites man's genitals during grim murder inside hospital

Trump’s latest offer is not just for Afrikaners

US President Donald Trump broadened his offer to farmers wishing to leave South Africa to include non-Afrikaans speakers… and to fast track their citizenship, rather than offering just refugee status.

Trump also reiterated that Washington would stop all US federal funding to South Africa.

Picture: iStock

In messages on his social media platform, Trump also repeated the incorrect statement that farmers were having their farms taken away.

Trump's latest offer is not just for Afrikaners

The gold card glitch: Can Sassa grant recipients bank on payment in May?

The clock is ticking for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries to upgrade their gold cards to the new Postbank black cards before 20 March.

During a social development oversight committee meeting in the Western Cape legislature last week, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communication and Digital Technologies, Khusela Sangoni Diko, said Postbank made an undertaking that it would continue to swap gold cards “until the last person has been assisted”.

The deadline for Sassa grant beneficiaries to get the new Postbank Black Card has been announced. Pictures: Supplied

But until when, where and how will gold card holders still be able to access their Sassa grant payments?

The gold card glitch: Can Sassa grant recipients bank on payment in May?

Crisis in the deeds office is bad news for those moving house

The Deeds Office in Johannesburg has ground to a halt with more than 5 000 property transfer files unattended as staff protest over unsafe working conditions in the Marble Towers building in the CBD.

For the past eight days, no work has been done in a standoff over the office building’s conditions.

Picture: Thinkstock



Katherine Gascoigne, an executive of the Joburg Attorneys Association, expressed concern over the lack of clarity and government intervention to resolve the unfolding crisis.

Crisis in the deeds office is bad news for those moving house

From music videos to the wild: Lions Yoda and Ysis back where they belong [VIDEO]

After five years of captivity and exploitation in Europe, two lion cubs, Yoda and Ysis, have finally returned to their homeland.

Once used as props in music videos and on social media and victims of animal cruelty, they were rescued from a rapper in 2020 by the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation and rehabilitated at the Tonga Terre d’Accueil association in France.

Yoda and Yisis are now settled at SanWild Sanctuary Wildlife Trust in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

Their journey back to Africa started with a flight from Lyon to Paris, followed by Air France flight AF 990 from Paris to Johannesburg.

Thanks to the 30 Millions d’Amis Foundation funding, the cubs touched down in South Africa last week.

From music videos to the wild: Lions Yoda and Ysis back where they belong [VIDEO]

Here are five more stories of the day:

