Top 10 stories of the day: Rand manipulation saga in ConCourt | Eldos’ Nikita laid to rest | RIP Tendai Ndoro

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 19 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, the Competition Commission says there is evidence that several banks colluded to manipulate the South African rand.

Meanwhile, the community of Eldorado Park gathered at the Don Mateman hall for the funeral service of four-year-old Liquethan Nikita Kiewietse.

Furthermore, the football fraternity is in mourning following the death of former Orlando Pirates and Zimbabwe international striker Tendai Ndoro, who has died at the age of 40.

Weather tomorrow: 20 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a dominant high-pressure system will result in fine and warm to hot conditions over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal from Wednesday until at least Tuesday, 26 August. Full weather forecast here.

Competition Commission tells ConCourt rand manipulation saga similar to cartels

The Competition Commission on Tuesday told the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) there is evidence that several banks colluded to manipulate the South African rand.

Over the next four days, the ConCourt is set to hear arguments in a leave to appeal application brought by the commission after it lost in the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) in January 2024.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on 4 September 2023. Picture: Gallo Images / Mlungisi Louw

The case dates back to 2017, when the commission referred a complaint against 28 local and international banks to the Competition Tribunal.

The complaint alleged that, between 2007 and 2013, banks manipulated the foreign exchange rate between the US dollar and the rand by sharing sensitive information through messaging platforms.

The community of Eldorado Park gathered at the Don Mateman hall for the funeral service of Liquethan Nikita Kiewietse.

Eldorado Park residents have been on high alert after they initially contacted authorities about child abuse in the area. Last Wednesday, South African Police Service (Saps) responded to a complaint that Nikita’s stepfather was physically abusing the child.

Late four-year-old Nikita’s funeral service at Don Mateman hall in Eldorado Park. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Upon arrival, police discovered a man with a young boy and girl. They noticed the girl lying on the bed with visible head injuries, bruises, and a swollen eye.

The man was arrested on the spot, and the girl was urgently taken to a nearby medical facility. She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where she remained for two days before tragically succumbing to her injuries.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro dies at 40

The football fraternity is in mourning following the death of former Orlando Pirates and Zimbabwe international striker Tendai Ndoro, who has died at the age of 40.

Ndoro, affectionately known as ‘Fire’ during his playing days, passed away on Monday evening after a long battle with illness.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro has died at the age of 40. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay



He had been battling diabetes since 2021. His struggles with the disease led to his retirement from football in 2020 due to vision issues.

Amantle Samane’s mother tells court she can no longer sleep and wants three life sentences for Simao

The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday heard the victim impact statement from Amantle Samane’s mother ahead of the sentencing of Pethe Sara Simao, the Mozambican national who kidnapped, raped and murdered Amantle Samane.

Amantle’s mother, Ntombi Samane, explained to the court that she had not been able to sleep since her daughter’s brutal murder.

Pethe Sara Simao appears for murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane at the Johannesburg High Court on 11 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

“This incident left me with hatred towards foreigners. When I wake up during the night to relieve myself, I will not sleep when I go back to bed. I will relive the pain and remember everything that happened and the state she was in when she was found,” an emotional Samane told the court.

She further told the court that she wished for Simao to get three life sentences.

Meet the world’s youngest billionaire – Here’s how the 20-year-old did it

It was rapper 50 Cent who titled his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and this is what most people in the world do. Becoming a billionaire can take decades, even a lifetime, and this is evident in Forbes’ rich list.

However, Forbes has revealed that the youngest billionaire in the world is a 20-year-old from Germany, and his net worth is about half of what South Africa’s richest man owns.

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The youngest billionaire on the list is a 20-year-old Johannes von Baumbach, heir to Boehringer Ingelheim. His three siblings, aged 23, 25, and 27, are also on the youngest billionaires list, each with an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion (more than R102 billion).

