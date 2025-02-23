Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
News today includes Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying the current bout of load shedding is due Eskom’s aggressive maintenance plan.
Meanwhile, a senior member of the SANDF criticised the government for wanting to play a big brother role in Africa but failing to secure its own borders.
Then, an ANC member in North West reportedly wrote a letter to the NPA challenging its decision not to prosecute Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Top 10 stories
Eskom explains when load shedding will end
Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the current bout of load shedding is a result of Eskom’s aggressive maintenance plan.
Eskom ramped up load shedding from stage 3 to stage 6 in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The minister said the maintenance plan at Eskom will continue despite necessitating the occasional power cuts.
Senior SANDF member slams politicians for creating ‘Mickey Mouse’ army
A senior member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) described the country’s borders as being “unprotected” and “porous”.
Lieutenant-General Ntshavheni Maphaha told mourners at a funeral of a solider in the Free State on Sunday that South African politicians should be concerned about the safety of the country.
Maphaha, who is the SANDF surgeon-general, criticised the government for wanting to play a big brother role in Africa but failing to secure its own borders.
ANC member not backing down in fight against Paul Mashatile
An ANC member in North West has reportedly written a formal letter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) challenging its decision not to prosecute Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Last year, Sello Molefe and other disgruntled members’ complaints against Mashatile initiated an investigation into the deputy president on allegations of perjury.
They accused the deputy president of misleading the North West High Court in Mahikeng when he submitted an alleged falsified affidavit to justify reappointing the then North West ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in 2022.
More than 50 firefighters deployed to contain fire at Table Mountain National Park
SANParks has deployed more than 50 ground firefighters and aerial resources to combat an active fire in the Newlands area of Table Mountain National Park above Kirstenbosch.
According to SANParks, the blaze was reported at 3:40am on Sunday morning.
After battling the blaze for three hours in the inaccessible area, SANParks deployed aerial support to contain the blaze.
Political parties react to Stage 6 load shedding
The return of load shedding on Saturday night, and then the ramping up of the rolling blackouts to Stage 6 on Sunday morning, left many South Africans venting their frustration.
Political parties got in on the act as well.
The DA said the return of load shedding “rings huge alarm bells”.
