News today includes Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying the current bout of load shedding is due Eskom’s aggressive maintenance plan.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the SANDF criticised the government for wanting to play a big brother role in Africa but failing to secure its own borders.

Then, an ANC member in North West reportedly wrote a letter to the NPA challenging its decision not to prosecute Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Weather tomorrow: 24 February 2025

The weather services has forecast thundershowers across most parts of South Africa on Monday. Read the full weather forecast here.

Top 10 stories

Eskom explains when load shedding will end

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the current bout of load shedding is a result of Eskom’s aggressive maintenance plan.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS



Eskom ramped up load shedding from stage 3 to stage 6 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The minister said the maintenance plan at Eskom will continue despite necessitating the occasional power cuts.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Short-term pain, long-term gain’ – Eskom explains when load shedding will end

Senior SANDF member slams politicians for creating ‘Mickey Mouse’ army

A senior member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) described the country’s borders as being “unprotected” and “porous”.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Lieutenant-General Ntshavheni Maphaha told mourners at a funeral of a solider in the Free State on Sunday that South African politicians should be concerned about the safety of the country.

Maphaha, who is the SANDF surgeon-general, criticised the government for wanting to play a big brother role in Africa but failing to secure its own borders.

CONTINUE READING: Senior SANDF member slams politicians for creating ‘Mickey Mouse’ army

ANC member not backing down in fight against Paul Mashatile

An ANC member in North West has reportedly written a formal letter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) challenging its decision not to prosecute Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Last year, Sello Molefe and other disgruntled members’ complaints against Mashatile initiated an investigation into the deputy president on allegations of perjury.

They accused the deputy president of misleading the North West High Court in Mahikeng when he submitted an alleged falsified affidavit to justify reappointing the then North West ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in 2022.

CONTINUE READING: ANC member not backing down in fight against Paul Mashatile

More than 50 firefighters deployed to contain fire at Table Mountain National Park

SANParks has deployed more than 50 ground firefighters and aerial resources to combat an active fire in the Newlands area of Table Mountain National Park above Kirstenbosch.

Picture: SANParks TMNP

According to SANParks, the blaze was reported at 3:40am on Sunday morning.

After battling the blaze for three hours in the inaccessible area, SANParks deployed aerial support to contain the blaze.

CONTINUE READING: SANParks deploys more than 50 firefighters to contain fire at Table Mountain National Park

Political parties react to Stage 6 load shedding

The return of load shedding on Saturday night, and then the ramping up of the rolling blackouts to Stage 6 on Sunday morning, left many South Africans venting their frustration.

Picture: iStock

Political parties got in on the act as well.

The DA said the return of load shedding “rings huge alarm bells”.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Government incapable of solving energy crisis’: Political parties react to Stage 6 load shedding

Five more stories of the day:

